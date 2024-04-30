The Unexpected Beverage You Should Be Adding To Barbecue Sauce

Elevating barbecue sauce with coffee is relatively easy — but make sure you're using the right kind of coffee to enhance your sauce's flavor. In this case, bolder is better. Due to its higher ratio of grounds to water than regular coffee's typical one gram of coffee for 18 grams of water, brewed espresso is recommended to add that bold, flavorful kick to your sauce. It's significantly thicker and offers a much more pronounced, intense flavor. Don't have espresso on hand? Simply use the strongest brewed coffee you can find. Then you'll want to add ½ cup to one cup of your brewed coffee to your other ingredients and bring to a simmer until it thickens — ten to thirty minutes or so, depending on how thick you want your sauce.

Alternatively, you can bloom your espresso by adding a small amount of hot water to your grounds, then letting them "bloom" — or sit undisturbed for about 30 seconds — before you add the rest of your hot water. This process offers a richer overall taste, extracting maximum flavor from your espresso grounds. Bloomed espresso added to your sauce will enhance its smokiness while also balancing the sweetness from the sugar and ketchup, and add an earthiness to your sauce. If you're using espresso powder instead of grounds, use two tablespoons of your powder to one tablespoon of hot water. Prefer a lighter coffee taste in your sauce? Brew a lighter roast — it will still be delicious.