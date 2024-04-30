Trader Joe's Has A Pretty Convincing McDonald's McGriddle Cake Copycat
McDonald's may stop serving breakfast at 11 a.m., but you can still enjoy a sweet and savory McGriddle at all hours of the day when you learn how to make it at home. Unlike the McMuffin and biscuit sandwiches on McDonald's breakfast menu, McGriddles use a uniquely sweet, mapley cake as the top and bottom bun of the iconic sandwich. To perfect an at-home McDonald's sausage McGriddle, finding a cake with simpler maple flavoring and soft texture is essential. Luckily for Trader Joe's fans, the grocery store retailer has a McGriddle cake copycat available on its shelves.
A TikToker and former McDonald's corporate chef shared this fabulous find after a follower asked him to find a convincing McGriddle copycat. While the ingredients list isn't an exact one-to-one, the creator promises McGriddle fans that Trader Joe's Dutch Griddle Cakes are an incredible dupe for Mickey D's. The product comes frozen, fully cooked, and easily reheats into the sweet, pillowy cakes you expect to find on top (and bottom) of your McGriddle.
Trader Joe's Dutch Griddle Cakes may be your new favorite
Former McDonald's chef Mike Haracz says these griddle cakes might taste even better than the ones that McDonald's serves. Users in the comments section of his TikTok reported that the Dutch Griddle Cakes have been continually selling out at Trader Joe's since he shared this secret copycat.
Commenters lucky enough to snag one from shelves agree that the maple-flavored griddle cakes are so good. As of publication, this tasty treat is listed on Trader Joe's website, leaving us to believe it can currently be found on shelves. Like many beloved products from the popular grocery store chain, availability may vary depending on the location and time of day when you shop. Hopefully, Trader Joe's doesn't decide to discontinue this item before McGriddle lovers can get their hands on it.
Once you snag a box, consider upgrading the classic McGriddle recipe at home. Scramble an egg and fry some bacon to layer between TJ's Dutch Griddle Cakes to make your own Bacon, Egg, and Cheese McGriddles. Experiment with different types of cheese, hot sauces, and even fruity syrups that will complement the flavor of your maple griddle cakes. You can also elevate your homemade McGriddle breakfast sandwiches by stacking the viral Trader Joe's hashbrowns on top of your sausage patty for an extra crunch.