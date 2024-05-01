The Rule You Need To Know Before Using Canned Food To Tenderize Meat

Mallets allow chefs to soften tough cuts of meat for a tender, delectable result. However, you may find yourself with a particularly tough cut of meat and no such tenderizer in sight. In this case, you can use canned foods as substitutes for mallets, provided you take the proper precautions. When cooking, it is crucial to avoid potentially dangerous food safety mistakes, especially when working with meat.

Before pounding away, cover the canned item in plastic wrap or place it inside a sealable plastic bag; this protective layer will prevent the transfer of germs. Keep in mind that cans of food can easily pick up bacteria and other illness-causing agents as they make their way from their point of origin to your kitchen pantry. That's precisely why it's a good idea to rinse soda cans before sipping, as germs on the exterior of the can could make their way inside once it's opened. Covering makeshift meat tenderizers in plastic can also protect the contents of the can from potential contaminants.