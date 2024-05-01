Pepsi Peach Vs Pepsi Lime: The Ultimate Taste Test

With summer heating up, Pepsi is hoping some new cool flavored colas will pair well with the food coming hot off a sizzling barbecue grill. Welcome to this world Pepsi Lime and Pepsi Peach. Plucked from two totally different fruit trees, the smart tart of lime and the neat sweetness of peach have been drafted to add some punch to the cola that was originally known as Brad's Drink.

This isn't Pepsi-Cola's first puckering up to the taste of lime. In the summer of 2005, a year after rival Coca-Cola tapped into the citrus flavor, Pepsi followed suit with its own version. Although many thought Coke did it better, it hasn't stopped this Pepsi flavor from returning to shelves every now and again. As for the juicy nectar of a peach, lucky drinkers in China have been treated to the pleasure of Pepsi White Peach Oolong, but this appears to be America's first crack at the fuzzy fruit within a Pepsi.

So, are Pepsi Lime and Pepsi Peach set to make this a cool summer, or are the flavors too hot to handle, turning it into a cruel summer? I popped open a can of each and swished them around my mouth like they were fine wine to find out. This sip and review is based on taste, ability to capture the essence of the fruit it's named after, and overall lovability.

