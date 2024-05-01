Pepsi Peach Vs Pepsi Lime: The Ultimate Taste Test
With summer heating up, Pepsi is hoping some new cool flavored colas will pair well with the food coming hot off a sizzling barbecue grill. Welcome to this world Pepsi Lime and Pepsi Peach. Plucked from two totally different fruit trees, the smart tart of lime and the neat sweetness of peach have been drafted to add some punch to the cola that was originally known as Brad's Drink.
This isn't Pepsi-Cola's first puckering up to the taste of lime. In the summer of 2005, a year after rival Coca-Cola tapped into the citrus flavor, Pepsi followed suit with its own version. Although many thought Coke did it better, it hasn't stopped this Pepsi flavor from returning to shelves every now and again. As for the juicy nectar of a peach, lucky drinkers in China have been treated to the pleasure of Pepsi White Peach Oolong, but this appears to be America's first crack at the fuzzy fruit within a Pepsi.
So, are Pepsi Lime and Pepsi Peach set to make this a cool summer, or are the flavors too hot to handle, turning it into a cruel summer? I popped open a can of each and swished them around my mouth like they were fine wine to find out. This sip and review is based on taste, ability to capture the essence of the fruit it's named after, and overall lovability.
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
What does Pepsi Lime taste like?
On the cool blue can of Pepsi Lime, slices of the titular citrus fruit float around the company's logo, which was changed in a major way in 2023. Cracking open the can, one might expect the fruit to make its presence known immediately, but a quick smell doesn't reveal much outside of the usual scent of Pepsi.
Taking a swig, the sharp taste of Pepsi holds up its end of the bargain, and yet the lime part is nowhere to be found. There seems to be some sort of mild citrus fruit flavor, but sip after sip never concludes with the promised taste of lime. Looking at the ingredients of Pepsi Lime — carbonated water, high fructose corn syrup, natural flavors, caramel color, phosphoric acid, citric acid, and caffeine — doesn't seem to help clear up the mystery of the absent lime taste. While the taste test continued on from here, I posted a few missing posters in my home, looking for the missing citrus element.
A single 12-ounce can of Pepsi Lime contains 150 calories, 30 milligrams of sodium, 40 grams of carbohydrates, 38 milligrams of caffeine, and 39 grams of total sugars / added sugars. This soda has no protein and is free of allergens.
What does Pepsi Peach Taste like?
Pepsi Peach's can is similar in design to Pepsi Lime, but the ombré coloring of the curvy, cartoony fruit instantly makes it more appealing to the eye. Even its name is fun to say. Popping open this can, Pepsi Peach leaves no doubt to the senses that it's very keen on peach. It has an artificially strong smell that is reminiscent of the smell that a scratch and sniff sticker of a peach would emit.
Luckily, the taste of Pepsi Peach is a lot smoother than its strong smell indicates. This drink contains no actual juice, but somehow is able to relay the essence of peach juice. As the cola works its way from the tongue to the back of the mouth, the sharp bite of Pepsi and the sweet peach flavoring come together as an oddly nice mixture.
Pepsi Peach has overlapping ingredients with Pepsi Lime, but also includes potassium citrate, potassium sorbate, and gum arabic. A single 12-ounce can contains 150 calories, 30 milligrams of sodium, 41 grams of carbohydrates, 38 milligrams of caffeine, and 41 grams of total sugars / added sugars. This soda has no protein and is free of allergens.
How to buy Pepsi Lime and Pepsi Peach
Pepsi Lime and Pepsi Peach are currently rolling into nationwide grocery stores, convenience stores, and various other retailers. These summer-themed Pepsi editions will be available for a limited time only, while supplies last.
The two new flavors are sold separately and come in 12-ounce cans and 20-ounce bottles. There are no diet versions of these sodas. Price and availability will vary by location. Based on the printed best by date (which may become a thing of the past), they will be good to go for at least four months.
What we think about Pepsi Lime and Pepsi Peach
Pepsi Lime and Pepsi Peach are landing on shelves together, but these brothers don't really have much in common beyond that, nor with the parent cola they're mixed up with. Pepsi Peach is a truly delightful drink, a refreshing take on a familiar friend. With its lush sweetness, it tastes like summer in a can, perhaps even more so than Dr. Pepper's own great contribution to the sunny season – - Creamy Coconut.
Pepsi Lime, on the other hand, feels more like a Pepsi Lime minus the "m" — a Pepsi Lie. I was so disappointed that the lime in Pepsi Lime was missing in action, that I decided to take matters into my own hands. While I had used a lime as a prop to pretty up the pictures for this review, I had no idea I'd actually have to use it to make the drink into what it's supposed to be. After squeezing a bit of lime juice into Pepsi Lime, the failed promise had finally been absolved and became a reality. The tart sourness it adds pushes the cola taste to the side, and in turn makes for a twisted take on limeade. It didn't hurt that bits of lime pulp swam within the drink, further solidifying its authenticity. Pepsi Lime contains no actual juice, but perhaps the soda makers should have made an exception here.