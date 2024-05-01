3 All-Star Cheese Picks For A Classic Roast Beef Sandwich

Though ham and salami certainly have their place, there's nothing quite like biting into a rich, meaty sandwich filled with tender, slow-roasted beef. This is particularly true if you're eating roast beef made from eye of round or top round, which are the best cuts of beef to use for a mouthwatering sandwich. But while you can enjoy the flavor of roast beef in a sandwich without too many additions, you'll probably enjoy it more with cheese.

The key to pairing cheese with roast beef is matching strength with strength. Roast beef's bold, salty, umami flavor and meaty texture allow you to go for some stronger cheeses. To this end, you've got plenty of options. Three of the best choices, though, are wildly different from each other — potently sharp aged white cheddar; salty, nutty gruyère; and earthy, tangy goat cheese. Each cheese brings something different to the table, but all of them taste great with tender slices of roast beef.