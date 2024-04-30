Hanger Steak Is The Underrated Cut Of Beef You Should Start Using

There are all sorts of cuts of steak available on the market. Filet mignon is considered (by Gordon Ramsay at least) the "Rolls Royce of beef" for its tenderness, while ribeye is prized for its juiciness, and the flavorful New York strip that has become somewhat iconic. Heck, new steak cuts still pop up occasionally, such as flat iron steak, which was invented way more recently than you think. But there are also more established cuts that still get overlooked – one of them is hanger steak.

If you've had a properly prepared hanger steak before, you already know this is true because this cut has no shortage of winning qualities in the flavor or texture departments. There's no mistaking a hanger steak for anything else, either visually (where its distinctive shape sets it apart) or taste-wise. You do have to be careful how you prepare it, though; while it's far more tender than its closest steak comparisons (flank and skirt steak), it can easily be overcooked — and if you cut it wrong, its textural advantages will completely evaporate.