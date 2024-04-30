Walmart Is Rolling Out A Massive New Private Food Label With Over 300 Items

A ton of new food products are hitting Walmart's grocery aisles. In a press release sent to Daily Meal, Walmart announced the release of their largest private food brand in two decades — bettergoods. According to Walmart's press release, their latest line offers "a new elevated experience that delivers quality, unique, chef-inspired food at an incredible value." With over 300 food items set to arrive on shelves starting today, Walmart has promised customers that this exclusive food brand will provide a gourmet-tasting selection of products for the same distinctly low prices that the retailer is known for. Items will range from $2 to $15, with most products averaging $5.

Walmart has been offering fully stocked grocery centers in their superstores since 1988, but Walmart's low-priced food items haven't always impressed shoppers. To this day, some consumers avoid buying certain foods at Walmart due to quality concerns, but the bettergoods label is challenging that reputation. In an attempt to make high quality and clean-eating products more accessible to Walmart shoppers, the brand new label will offer multiple plant-based options, gluten-free options, and foods with trendy flavor profiles that you may not expect to find at the largest retailer in the world.