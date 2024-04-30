Walmart Is Rolling Out A Massive New Private Food Label With Over 300 Items
A ton of new food products are hitting Walmart's grocery aisles. In a press release sent to Daily Meal, Walmart announced the release of their largest private food brand in two decades — bettergoods. According to Walmart's press release, their latest line offers "a new elevated experience that delivers quality, unique, chef-inspired food at an incredible value." With over 300 food items set to arrive on shelves starting today, Walmart has promised customers that this exclusive food brand will provide a gourmet-tasting selection of products for the same distinctly low prices that the retailer is known for. Items will range from $2 to $15, with most products averaging $5.
Walmart has been offering fully stocked grocery centers in their superstores since 1988, but Walmart's low-priced food items haven't always impressed shoppers. To this day, some consumers avoid buying certain foods at Walmart due to quality concerns, but the bettergoods label is challenging that reputation. In an attempt to make high quality and clean-eating products more accessible to Walmart shoppers, the brand new label will offer multiple plant-based options, gluten-free options, and foods with trendy flavor profiles that you may not expect to find at the largest retailer in the world.
Three distinct categories of bettergoods products
The bettergoods label is separated into "three distinct category pillars" that include culinary experiences, plant-based, and "Made Without." Culinary experiences features "innovative recipes, elevated ingredients and food-trend forward offerings." Examples include specialty salts, a hot honey seasoning for $3, and bronze cut pasta from Italy for under $2. Plant-based products come in a variety of dairy-free cheese alternatives, desserts made with oat milk, and more, all for a low cost. "Made Without" products cater to customers with dietary restrictions as well as those who simply prefer cleaner foods. In addition to gluten-free foods, in this category shoppers will find products free of antibiotics, artificial flavors or colorings, and no added sugars.
Scott Morris, senior vice president, private brands, food and consumables, said in the press release, "Bettergoods is more than just a new private brand. It's a commitment to our customers that they can enjoy unique culinary flavors at the incredible value Walmart delivers." The full product line is "satisfaction guaranteed" and will roll out over the next few months, but the first of bettergoods products are already available on shelves and online at the time of publication.