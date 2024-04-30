Keep Your Cheese As Fresh As Possible With This Simple Vinegar Hack

Hard cheese has a longer shelf life than other perishable foods and keeps well in the refrigerator. Once opened, it should last for three to four weeks in the fridge, depending on the storage conditions. The downside is that excess moisture, temperature fluctuations, and other factors — such as storing cheese in plastic wrap – can promote mold growth. Luckily, you can prevent this from happening with a vinegar-dampened cheesecloth.

According to a TikTok video posted by Imperfect Foods, wrapping the cheese in a cloth or paper towel soaked in vinegar will keep mold at bay. The food delivery company also recommends placing your cheese in an airtight container before storing it in the fridge. Acetic acid, the active compound in vinegar, has antifungal and antibacterial properties, notes a 2020 study published by the BMC. That's why it makes a good cleaning agent, disinfectant, and preservative.

The vinegar hack works best for harder cheeses, which have a firm texture due to their low moisture content. Soft and semi-soft cheeses have a delicate texture, and wrapping them in a cloth soaked in vinegar can introduce additional moisture. This may affect their consistency, causing them to become mushy. That's not the case with cheddar, gouda, parmesan, Monterey Jack, and other hard or semi-hard cheeses.