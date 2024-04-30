We Tasted And Ranked Every Jose Cuervo Ready To Drink Margarita

José Antonio de Cuervo's name has been associated with tequila since the king of Spain agreed to allow him to settle in Tequila, Mexico, in 1758. Within 37 years, the brand was born, and tequila distribution began. Since then, the Cuervo brand has continued elevating the craft of making tequila and was integral in the invention of the first classic margarita recipe in 1938. While you can certainly purchase a bottle of tequila and whip up a variation on a margarita, Jose Cuervo has simplified this process for you with a spirited line of ready-to-serve offerings, including its latest flavor, Raspberry Colada.

I was lucky enough to get the chance to sample all of these pre-made margarita drinks with the help of a few brave friends. We took on the Herculean task of sniffing, sipping, and evaluating each flavor to see how it fared in aroma, taste, and overall fidelity to the advertised ingredient combination. While some succeeded better than others, many are convenient, affordable, party-worthy beverages that would be great when serving a crowd. Find out which flavor reigned supreme and read to the end to discover the precise methodology used to determine the rank order. Cheers!

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.