For The Best McDonald's Burger, You Need This Ordering Tip

When you want to upgrade your McDonald's experience, Mike Haracz is just the guy to help. As the restaurant's former manager of culinary innovation, Haracz is always happy to share insider insights gleaned from his time spent working for the chain. According to a TikTok video posted by Haracz, customers can enhance their burger exponentially by requesting a steamed bun with their next order.

This hack is made possible by McDonald's Filet-O-Fish sandwich, which comes with a steamed bun. While the iconic fish sandwich is a popular option at the chain, it remains a subject of curiosity among McDonald's fans. For instance, the half slice of cheese on the Filet-O-Fish is no accident, as the smaller portion of cheese is intended to complement, not obscure, the flavor of the fish. The restaurant even uses a special appliance to perfectly steam Filet-O-Fish buns, and all it takes is a polite customer request for steamed buns to accompany other food orders, burgers included.