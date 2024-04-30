Save Money At The Supermarket With This Obvious (But Helpful) Tip
Have you ever found yourself in the grocery store, thinking it won't take long? You're just there for a few essentials to make tonight's dinner. But then, two hours and $200 later, you're back at your car, loading in bags of groceries and extra goodies you never intended to buy. This scenario is a common experience for many of us, and it's not always a lack of self-control that's to blame.
Shopping can be overwhelming, but it can also be extremely therapeutic and even exciting. Popular grocery stores like Trader Joe's and Costco thrive on shoppers who love to hunt for new products, seasonal treats, and hidden deals that you can only uncover when you spend a lot of time wandering through the aisles. But for those who need to watch their spending, don't reach for a shopping cart upon your arrival. A great way to stick to your budget at the supermarket is by shopping with your own two hands. Experts recommend skipping the carts and baskets altogether, finding that shoppers spend much less time and money at the grocery store when their hands are full of only the essentials.
To save money while shopping, only buy what you can carry
One of the biggest supermarket secrets that causes excess customer spending is providing large carts for shoppers to push throughout the store. You may have even noticed that grocery carts have grown slightly larger, encouraging consumers to fill them up even more with items that aren't on their shopping list simply because there's room in their cart. However, carrying your groceries around the store can do just the opposite. You can only hold so many items simultaneously – as soon as your arms are full, it's time to head to the checkout counter.
While you might toss a few nonessentials into a shopping cart without thinking, buying groceries without a cart or basket causes shoppers to think more deliberately about what they can and are willing to carry around while shopping. This can cause a drastic decrease in items purchased. While you won't be heading home with an entire fridge full of groceries, you will save a lot of money, having only bought what was on your shopping list when you entered the store. If you absolutely need to stock up on more groceries than you can carry, grab a handheld basket instead of a shopping cart. For those who need accommodations that a wheeled cart provides, consider trying the hidden basket method to save money on extras at the grocery store.
The psychology behind shopping carts is more complex than you might think
Increasing the time you spend at the grocery store by wandering around with a shopping cart affects your impulse spending. The Journal of Business Research reported that the average shopper spends 7 minutes browsing when using a handheld basket. The time nearly doubles to 13 minutes on average when shoppers use wheeled carts. Shopping carts are big and take up space, forcing shoppers to slow down and browse each aisle. Having a cart to hold all your items also promotes comfort while shopping, allowing you to lean on the handlebars and not worry about all those heavy items weighing down your arms, making you feel less hurried to get in and get out.
Research found that even the handlebar design on shopping carts can subconsciously influence how much or how little you spend. A study conducted by Bayes Business School found that shopping carts with two handlebar grips rather than one horizontal bar increased consumer spending by 25% on average. The study concluded that different arm muscles influence subconscious attitudes toward spending. If you flex your biceps enough while shopping, you might find yourself tossing an extra item or two into your cart without thinking twice. If you are hoping to shop on a budget and keep your grocery trip to 30 minutes or less, it is best to avoid shopping carts altogether.