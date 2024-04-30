Save Money At The Supermarket With This Obvious (But Helpful) Tip

Have you ever found yourself in the grocery store, thinking it won't take long? You're just there for a few essentials to make tonight's dinner. But then, two hours and $200 later, you're back at your car, loading in bags of groceries and extra goodies you never intended to buy. This scenario is a common experience for many of us, and it's not always a lack of self-control that's to blame.

Shopping can be overwhelming, but it can also be extremely therapeutic and even exciting. Popular grocery stores like Trader Joe's and Costco thrive on shoppers who love to hunt for new products, seasonal treats, and hidden deals that you can only uncover when you spend a lot of time wandering through the aisles. But for those who need to watch their spending, don't reach for a shopping cart upon your arrival. A great way to stick to your budget at the supermarket is by shopping with your own two hands. Experts recommend skipping the carts and baskets altogether, finding that shoppers spend much less time and money at the grocery store when their hands are full of only the essentials.