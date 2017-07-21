Ready, Set, Weekend with Simply Beautiful Eating

When I go grocery shopping with Steve, it’s always an experience. Let me explain.
Usually, we stay together and one of us pushes the cart down each aisle as we peruse the items that will ultimately make it into the cart. As a rule, the collaboration on what’s A YES and what’s A NO usually goes something like this:
ME: “OOOOOO!!! Look at these…..I want to make ______with them.”
Officers made a little girl cry when they chastised her for operating a lemonade stand without a permit
We’ll let you be the judge. Really, what does this plate remind you of?
Everyone should be lucky enough to witness such gorgeous sunsets
A 2011 measure barred employers from collecting and sharing out tip income
It’s easy to think of eggplant as a vegetable because we find it in so many savory dishes, but eggplant is a fruit
Landing a massive machine full with passengers is never easy, but some conditions make it problematic