Pizza Hut Sets Goal of Hiring Nearly 3,000 Delivery Drivers a Month for Rest of 2017

In addition to pizza delivery driver hiring effort, brand invests in new proprietary digital algorithm designed to significantly improve accuracy and reliability of delivery experience

Plano, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), announced today that the company, along with its franchise partners, plans to hire nearly 3,000 new drivers a month through the end of the year.

The intensive hiring effort will bring in approximately 14,000 new drivers across the Pizza Hut system. The new delivery driver hires will include full and part-time positions and are based on the needs of the individual restaurant and market.

In addition to increasing its delivery driver fleet, Pizza Hut has developed a proprietary delivery network algorithm that will significantly change its pizza delivery business. The new delivery network algorithm is a multi-faceted technology system that drastically improves the accuracy and reliability of Pizza Hut deliveries. The system is capable of predicting how long a delivery will take and will account for variable factors such as weather, construction, traffic and other irregularities in the delivery pattern to enable safe, accurate deliveries.

“We have a belief that, ‘No One OutPizzas the Hut,’ and for us that’s so much more than a tagline. It’s a promise that we are making to our customers,” said Artie Starrs, President, Pizza Hut, U.S. “We have been in the service business for almost 60 years, and our commitment to providing the best, most reliable delivery service and overall experience is as strong now as it ever has been. It has to be, because the customer expects that from us.”

The new delivery driver technology will be available in all 6,300 U.S. Pizza Hut restaurant locations immediately and enhances all parts of the delivery equation at Pizza Hut. Pizza Hut has also transformed its online mapping and location services with Google Maps technology to improve Pizza Hut’s ability to accurately locate customers and identify the most convenient restaurant locations for both faster delivery and carry-out options.

“Our drivers are vitally important to our business, and we want to be the employer of choice for anyone looking to drive,” said Starrs. “Our plan is to keep drivers busy, efficient, and on the road in an effort to best serve our customers. We are only scratching the surface in the territory of services and flexibility that we can offer to those looking to drive.”

With more drivers, reliable delivery times and enhanced online mapping through Google, plus the ability to track orders from any mobile device, Pizza Hut is set to meet the needs of today’s connected environment.

“We are serious about this, and this focus and commitment to the best delivery experience will hopefully help some customers re-assess the brand if they haven’t tried us in a while or haven’t had us deliver a pizza before,” said Nicolas Burquier, Chief Operating Officer, Pizza Hut. “This is about accuracy and consistency, giving our customers a trusted experience. We think these technological enhancements further enable our team members to deliver a hot, delicious Pizza Hut pizza when the customer expects it.”

For more information about the improved delivery experience at Pizza Hut, check out blog.PizzaHut.com.

