Here's Why Tequila And Apple Juice Is Such A Viral Combo
Tequila pairs well with all different types of juices in popular cocktails. A classic Margarita, for example, is a simple mix of tequila, triple sec, lime juice, and simple syrup. Another famous blend is tequila and grapefruit juice, which is called a Paloma. And now apple juice and tequila, a combination that is not all that common, is getting its 15 minutes of fame due to viral TikTok videos. Fans who swear by the combo claim that the popular juice blends seamlessly with the tequila, killing the often unwelcome tequila burn.
The two drinks work well together because apple juice and tequila have similar flavor profiles and they complement each other. Tequila is distilled from agave juice, which develops caramelized, fruity, and sometimes spicy flavors as it's aged and processed that pair perfectly with the caramel notes in apple juice. Apple juice also dilutes and mellows the alcohol, is high in sugar, and has low acidity compared to the harsher citrus juices that are often paired with tequila.
How to blend tequila and apple juice seamlessly
If you want to give this combo a try, choose your tequila and apple juice wisely. Tequila comes in different varieties, such as silver, añejo, and reposado. Some say that the reposado (aged) and añejo (extra aged) tequilas are the best to try since the aging process gives them stronger sweet and spicy notes. You could also amplify the flavors by using apple cider, which is more nuanced, less sweet, and has more body than refined apple juice. Or, make a cocktail that features the two drinks.
Apple juice and tequila cocktails are not a new thing — many creative bartenders are already aware of this perfect pairing. While you might find them popping up more in the fall, the combo is popular at chains and high-end spots alike. For example, apple Margaritas tend to hit cocktail menus around early October. The bonus of whipping up an apple cinnamon spiced Margarita instead of the classic Margarita combo is the lickable sweet cinnamon sugar rim. A Poison Apple is another popular cocktail that combines aged tequila, orange liqueur, apple cider, and cranberry juice.