Here's Why Tequila And Apple Juice Is Such A Viral Combo

Tequila pairs well with all different types of juices in popular cocktails. A classic Margarita, for example, is a simple mix of tequila, triple sec, lime juice, and simple syrup. Another famous blend is tequila and grapefruit juice, which is called a Paloma. And now apple juice and tequila, a combination that is not all that common, is getting its 15 minutes of fame due to viral TikTok videos. Fans who swear by the combo claim that the popular juice blends seamlessly with the tequila, killing the often unwelcome tequila burn.

The two drinks work well together because apple juice and tequila have similar flavor profiles and they complement each other. Tequila is distilled from agave juice, which develops caramelized, fruity, and sometimes spicy flavors as it's aged and processed that pair perfectly with the caramel notes in apple juice. Apple juice also dilutes and mellows the alcohol, is high in sugar, and has low acidity compared to the harsher citrus juices that are often paired with tequila.