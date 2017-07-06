Perrier® Celebrates the Launch of New Sparkling Water Flavors, Strawberry and Watermelon, with New Campaign Featuring Artist AKACORLEONE

Throughout the summer, Perrier® to host a range of flavor-driven events and experiences in New York City and Los Angeles

STAMFORD, Conn., July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Perrier® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water introduces a new campaign that celebrates the vibrant, refreshing flavors of the Perrier® product range, launching its two newest flavors, Strawberry and Watermelon. The new creative campaign features original work by emerging artist AKACORLEONE (Pedro Campiche).

Using a mansion in Los Angeles as his canvas, AKACORLEONE created a vivid, whimsical 3D art instillation blanketing the building's exterior inspired by the range of Perrier® sparkling flavors. This new campaign seeks to use Perrier® Flavors to inspire creators whose work transcends a traditional art gallery. To learn more about creators who find inspiration in Perrier® Flavors, and see AKACORLEONE's process for his 3D art instillation, visit www.Perrier.com/flavors.

"With the introduction of our two new sparkling flavors, Strawberry and Watermelon, Perrier® is thrilled to expand its range of vibrant and flavorful beverage options," said Grant McKenzie, VP & General Manager, Perrier® USA. "The new Perrier® campaign and our schedule of exciting summer events and experiences seek to inspire consumers and build on the extraordinary character of our full range of vibrant sparkling flavors."

Perrier® Strawberry Flavor and Perrier® Watermelon Flavor are the latest additions to the growing family of Perrier® offerings, which currently includes Lime, L'Orange, Pink Grapefruit and Green Apple flavors, in addition to the iconic Original. Each Perrier® sparkling flavor is sugar-free with zero calories and zero sweeteners, making each of them a great source of refreshment. All flavors are available in stylish 8.45 fl oz slim cans and 16.9 fl oz PET bottles. Original, Lime, L'Orange, and Strawberry flavors are also available in the new 11.15 fl oz sleek can format at participating retailers nationwide.

In addition to the new campaign, Perrier® will be participating in exciting activations throughout the summer in New York and Los Angeles, including: The Perrier® Flavor Studio, a Perrier® Flavors tasting experience in the heart of Soho in New York, open to the public July 12-16, as well as a series of events in collaboration with Live Nation featuring top DJ talent.

For more information on Perrier® Flavors and upcoming events, visit: http://perrier.com/flavors and follow on social media with @PerrierUSA. Be sure to share your flavor inspiration using #PerrierFlavors.

