Halloween is over so, naturally, we’ve got our sights set on the winter holidays and all the festive flavors that come with them. Starbucks hasn’t announced any special cold-weather offerings just yet (holiday cup, where are you?), but Dunkin’ has. On Nov. 1, the coffee chain revealed its largest seasonal lineup to date, which includes new and returning menu items like the coveted Peppermint Mocha.

For a limited time only beginning Nov. 6, customers can run on two brand-new flavors: Gingerbread S’mores and Winter White Chocolate. Both varieties can be added to iced or hot coffee, cold brew, espresso drinks (latte, cappuccino, macchiato), frozen coffee and frozen chocolate.

The chain will also launch four new Signature Lattes with holiday tastes and toppings including Holiday Eggnog, Merry Mocha, Toasted Gingerbread and Frosted White Chocolate; and a new Holiday Brownie Crumble Donut featuring a vanilla frosted yeast ring dipped in brownie crumbles and drizzled with dark green icing.



Courtesy of Dunkin'

As stated above, Peppermint Mocha will make a much-anticipated return. Because it’s so beloved, the item will launch one day before the rest of the holiday items. This early-access promotion is available on Nov. 5 to people who order through Dunkin’s On-the-Go Mobile Ordering app only. And if you really love Peppermint Mocha, you can request access to this private Peppermint Mocha Instagram page. We have no idea what’s on it, but it exists.

What’s almost as important as these festive beverages? The cup you enjoy them in. Dunkin’s new holiday design features the chain’s iconic pink color peppered with snowflakes. Each one is adorned with a word tied to the season, like celebratin’, sleighin’, wrappin’ and dashin.’ (a wordplay on Dunkin’).

Dunkin’ customers can get a medium-sized latte (excluding Signature Lattes), cappuccino or americano for $2 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at participating locations through Dec. 31. Cheerful cups and exciting holiday flavors are just two of many reasons you should drink more coffee.