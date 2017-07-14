Going gluten free has become more and more common these days, with gluten free food options popping up all throughout the grocery store. However, only about 1% of the American population is actually diagnosed with Celiac Disease, an autoimmune disease that affects a person’s digestive system when gluten is consumed. A new study says that those without Celiac Disease and gluten sensitivities may be doing more harm than good by cutting out gluten.

According to a study recently published in BMJ, long term intake of gluten was not associated with a risk of heart disease and avoiding gluten could result in reduced intakes of whole grains. The study examined more than 2.2 million people over 26 years, none of which had Celiac Disease. The study found that gluten intake positively correlated with whole and refined grain intake and it noted that whole grain intake was found to be inversely associated with coronary heart disease risk and cardiovascular mortality. Furthermore, it emphasized that people who limit their gluten intake could consequentially limit their intake of whole grains which can lead to negative cardiovascular outcomes.

For more information about gluten, visit our Nutrition Page. For the full gluten study, visit BMJ.

The post New Study Shows Going Gluten Free Can Be More Harmful Than Helpful appeared first on Pasta Fits.