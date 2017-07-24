Hooters Encourages America to Start Smoking

Get 10 Smoked Wings FREE when you buy any 10 Wings this National Smoked Chicken Wing Day at Hooters on July 29

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) This National Chicken Wing Day, Hooters encourages smoking… wings, that is. On Saturday, July 29, exclusively at Hooters, the annual wing celebration will evolve into National Smoked Chicken Wing Day, as Hooters offers guests 10 free Smoked Wings with the purchase of any 10 wings at participating locations nationwide. Hooters Smoked Wings are the latest in craveable wing innovation, providing a healthier – but potentially taste bud-addicting – wing option to guests around the nation.

Hooters Smoked Wings are marinated overnight with a sweet and spicy dry rub before being hickory smoked in-house fresh each day. Guests can choose from one of three new dry rubs – Texas BBQ, Caribbean Jerk or Garlic Habanero – or have their wings tossed in their favorite of Hooters 17 craveable sauces.

Hooters fans have not only gotten hooked on the amazing flavor of Smoked Wings, but also the fact that they’re only half the calories of traditional buffalo style wings. Finally, a guilt-free craving everyone can satisfy… only at Hooters!

The Hooters National Smoked Chicken Wing Day deal includes 10 free Smoked Wings with the purchase of any 10 wings at participating Hooters locations across the U.S. on Saturday, July 29. The offer is dine-in and subject to substitution. Visit hooters.com/nscwd for more details.

Hooters actually kicked off its National Smoked Chicken Wing Day celebration on July 10 with the sixth annual Hooters World Wing Eating Championship as part of the 2017 Hooters International Swimsuit Pageant in Las Vegas. Geoffrey Esper pulled off a major upset, smoking the competition by eating a record-setting 250 Hooters chicken wings in 10 minutes to take home the title.

