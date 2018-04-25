Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs Says What the FDA Won't Say: Eggs. Are. Healthy.

Files Petition Urging FDA to Update Outdated Assessment

MONROE, N.H., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- If Americans think they know what defines a healthy food, they may be surprised. According to the current Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) regulations on labeling, certain sugar-packed foods, such as toaster pastries and pudding cups, are permitted to market themselves as "healthy," but foods that are widely known to be nutritious, such as eggs, are not. Even more perplexing is the fact that the 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, issued by the USDA and the U.S Department of Health and Human Services (HSS), contradict this advice. To help bring the FDA's regulations in line with these latest guidelines, and to advocate for meaningful change on behalf of consumers, Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs today filed a petition with the FDA calling for the organization to modify its labeling regulations and allow eggs to be labeled as a healthy food.

"While nutrition experts recognize eggs as a nutritious food, many would probably be surprised to learn that federal regulations prohibit the use of the word healthy to describe eggs," said Jesse Laflamme, CEO of Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs. "Our goal with this petition is to encourage the FDA to bring outdated regulations in line with current nutritional science and general consumer awareness, and thereby help shoppers make more informed choices in the grocery store aisle."

Starting in the 1950s, a phobia of fat and dietary cholesterol emerged and the egg's reputation was much maligned, leaving many today still avoiding eggs. The scare was established by the now famous Framingham Heart Study, which made an unsupported conclusion that ingesting foods high in cholesterol would drive up levels of cholesterol in the blood, which would lead to health problems like heart disease. This assumption proved incorrect.

"Despite decades of research that has shown no evidence that moderate dietary cholesterol or egg consumption increases the risk for heart disease and stroke, except in people with a strong genetic risk for high cholesterol, I still encounter consumers actively avoiding eggs and missing out on all their nutritional benefits," says Keri Glassman, MS, RD, CDN and nutritional advisor to Pete and Gerry's.

In fact, eggs are now seen as a near-perfect whole food that can help curb cravings and blood sugar levels, both important for weight management and diabetes prevention. One large egg has 13 essential vitamins and minerals, disease-fighting nutrients such as lutein and choline, and six grams of high quality protein — all for only 70 calories.

"I am thrilled to support Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs in its effort to work with the FDA in reconsidering some of its very outdated and misleading regulations," continues Glassman. "Nutrient-dense foods like eggs, avocados, and salmon are incredible additions to a healthful diet and Americans should be eating more of them! Hopefully, this petition will encourage a positive shift in what defines a 'healthy' food."

As America's first Certified Humane egg producer, Pete and Gerry's holds itself to a higher standard. The company is dedicated to supporting small family farms, the humane treatment of animals, and to its loyal consumers. Pete and Gerry's is hopeful that this petition will help fast-track the FDA on issuing new labeling regulations on eggs, and other nutrient-dense foods. For more information on the petition, please visit eggsarehealthy.com.

