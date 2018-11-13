Perky Jerky Unveils First To Market, Ultra Premium Wagyu Beef Jerky Line With Three Bold, New Flavors

Available Exclusively at Whole Foods Market, The Popular Jerky Brand's New Paleo Friendly Wagyu Line Is High In Protein, Made With Coconut Aminos and Boasts Unique Flavors Including Truffle & Thyme and Chimichurri

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Perky Jerky, maker of the Best Tasting Jerky on Earth, proudly introduces its latest meat snack innovation - new paleo friendly wagyu beef jerky. Marinated in coconut aminos and coconut sugars, the new, first to market wagyu beef jerky line debuts nationally at Whole Foods Market this month with three unique flavors - Sea Salt & Pepper, Truffle & Thyme and Chimichurri.

Wagyu beef is known for its tenderness and extensive marbling which delivers incredible taste and texture. Perky Jerky's humanely raised, vegetarian-fed wagyu beef without antibiotics or hormones, combined with the brand's proprietary handcrafted recipe results in a beef jerky experience unlike any other.

"At Perky Jerky we've always strived to make the Best Tasting Jerky on Earth. That's where we've set the bar," said Brian Levin, CEO/"Chairman of the Herd" at Perky Jerky. "Our new line of Wagyu Jerky has surpassed our expectations and then some. The incredible rich flavor and texture surprised even us and we can't wait for our customers to try it."

With the increasing popularity of lifestyle diets, such as Paleo and Keto, Perky Jerky sought to create lower sugar, lower sodium beef jerky without sacrificing taste and maintaining its signature tenderness. With that in mind, the brand decided to take a new approach when developing the marinade for its premium quality wagyu beef jerky.

"Using a new marinade blend comprised of coconut aminos and coconut sugar, our wagyu line is paleo friendly which is important to our customers," said Levin. "The flavors are phenomenal—even with the lower sugar and sodium profiles."

All three new flavors are soy-free, gluten-free and have no artificial preservatives, added nitrites or nitrates. They also contain up to 12 grams of protein, just 2 grams or less of sugar and 220 mg or less of sodium per serving.

"Our shoppers have had an appetite for more premium jerky products, so we decided to help them satisfy that craving by bringing in some of the most premium beef in the world, Wagyu, in a snackable format," said Jason Krolikowski, global category manager for Whole Foods Market. "We were blown away by the quality of Perky Jerky's new Wagyu beef jerky line and are excited to launch the three new flavors exclusively at Whole Foods Market. Each flavor is created using a distinct and delicious marinade blend, balanced by the buttery goodness associated with Wagyu and shoppers are going to love it!"

Perky Jerky's new wagyu beef jerky line is hitting shelves nationwide this month exclusively at Whole Foods Market. They'll also be available online at PerkyJerky.com.

To learn more about Perky Jerky and its line of products, please visit PerkyJerky.com.

ABOUT PERKY JERKY

Perky Jerky, the Best Tasting Jerky on Earth, is widely known for its bold flavors, unique tender texture and healthy nutritional perks. Distribution in the U.S. exceeds 40,000 locations nationwide and includes retailers such as Whole Foods Market, Kroger, Target, Wal-Mart, Costco, The Home Depot, CVS, 7-Eleven and many others. For more information visit www.perkyjerky.com or follow @PerkyJerky on Twitter for new product releases and deals.

