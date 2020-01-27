At IPPE, EW Nutrition Tackles Antimicrobial Resistance With Functional Solutions

ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2020 /CNW/ -- Functional solutions that help you achieve antibiotic-free production: that is the promise German-based attendee EW Nutrition makes at this year's IPPE. Recognizing that the challenges of antimicrobial resistance are now spilling from animal production into human welfare, the company is pushing for drastic action to ensure that antibiotic use is brought to the lowest level necessary, while livestock farming remains predictable and profitable.

"What motivates most producers to use antibiotics," says Mark Richards, President of EW Nutrition USA, "is fear of animal diseases. With our programs, we can mitigate risks and support animal health and welfare with products and services that give our partners peace of mind."

Poultry performance is a long-standing focus for EW Nutrition, which is uniquely placed to offer Antibiotic Reduction programs, as well as solutions for Toxin Risk Management and Young Animal Nutrition. These programs come with customized consultancy services in the fields of animal nutrition, management, and biosecurity.

"We are international in structure and experience, but we thrive on delivering the best local know-how through our personnel on the ground," says Michael Gerrits, Managing Director, EW Nutrition. "We are glad to be once again at IPPE, where we always meet old and new partners in our mission to promote antibiotic reduction through improved animal nutrition solutions. That's a mission we are always happy to deliver on."

About EW Nutrition

EW Nutrition is an animal nutrition company that offers integrators, feed producers, and farmers comprehensive animal nutrition solutions that support performance and profitability. Headquartered in Northern Germany, EW Nutrition has subsidiaries all over the world and R&D and production facilities in Germany, Brazil, China, the US and Japan.

