Hain Celestial Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) ("Hain Celestial" or the "Company"), a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East providing consumers with A Healthier Way of Life™, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2019. The results contained herein are presented with the Hain Pure Protein and Tilda operating segments being treated as discontinued operations.

"We are pleased to report strong first quarter results that are consistent with both our fiscal year 2020 guidance and the long-term strategy we announced at our Investor Day last February," commented Mark L. Schiller, Hain Celestial's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our transformational strategic plan to simplify the portfolio and strengthen capabilities, while expanding margins and cash flow is on track and we are confident in our ability to reinvigorate top-line growth over time. We are reiterating our fiscal year 2020 guidance and look forward to creating shareholder value as we continue to execute on our initiatives."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS1

Summary of First Quarter Results from Continuing Operations2

Net sales decreased 7% to $482.1 million or 5% on a constant currency basis compared to the prior year period.

or 5% on a constant currency basis compared to the prior year period. When adjusted for Foreign Exchange and Acquisitions, Divestitures and certain other items, including the Stock Keeping Unit ("SKU") rationalization 3 , net sales decreased 1% compared to the prior year period.

, net sales decreased 1% compared to the prior year period. Gross margin of 20.3%, a 320 basis point increase over the prior year period.

Adjusted gross margin of 20.9%, a 240 basis point increase over the prior year period.

Operating income of $2.5 million compared to operating loss of $28.0 million in the prior year period.

compared to operating loss of in the prior year period. Adjusted operating income of $16.9 million compared to $17.0 million in the prior year period.

compared to in the prior year period. Net loss of $5.0 million compared to a net loss of $23.1 million in the prior year period.

compared to a net loss of in the prior year period. Adjusted net income of $8.4 million compared to $9.0 million in prior year period.

compared to in prior year period. EBITDA of $17.7 million compared to a loss of $11.3 million in the prior year period.

compared to a loss of in the prior year period. EBITDA margin of 3.7%, a 590 basis point improvement over the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA of $32.1 million compared to $28.7 million in the prior year period.

million compared to in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.7%, a 110 basis point increase compared to the prior year period.

Loss per diluted share of $0.05 compared to $0.22 in the prior year period.

compared to in the prior year period. Adjusted earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $0.08 compared to $0.09 in the prior year period.











1 This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided herein in the tables "Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures."

2 Unless otherwise noted all results included in this press release are from continuing operations.

3 Refer to "Net Sales Growth at Constant Currency and Adjusted for Acquisitions, Divestitures and Other" provided herein.

SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Historically, the Company had three reportable segments: United States, United Kingdom and Rest of World. Effective July 1, 2019, the Company reassessed its segment reporting structure, pursuant to which the Company's Canada and Hain Ventures operating segments, which were included within the Rest of World reportable segment, were moved to the United States reportable segment and renamed the North America segment. Additionally, the Europe operating segment, which was included in the Rest of World reportable segment, was combined with the United Kingdom reportable segment and renamed the International reportable segment. Accordingly, the Company now operates under two reportable segments: North America and International. Prior period segment information included herein has been adjusted to reflect the Company's new reporting structure.

North America

North America net sales in the first quarter were $271.7 million, a decrease of 7% over the prior year period. When adjusted for Acquisitions, Divestitures and certain other items including the SKU rationalization3, net sales decreased 1% over the prior year period.

Segment gross profit in the first quarter was $62.4 million, a 26% increase over the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit was $64.1 million, an increase of 17% over the prior year period. Gross margin was 23.0%, a 600 basis point increase over the prior year period and adjusted gross margin was 23.6%, a 470 basis point increase over the prior year.

Segment operating income in the first quarter was $15.1 million, a 236% increase from the prior year period. Adjusted operating income was $19.0 million, a 68% increase over the prior year period.

Segment EBITDA in the first quarter was $20.1 million, a 131% increase from the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was $24.0 million, a 54% increase from the prior year period. As a percent of sales on a constant currency basis, North America adjusted EBITDA margin was 8.8%, a 350 basis point increase over the prior year period.

International

International net sales in the first quarter were $210.4 million, a decrease of 7% over the prior year period. When adjusted for Foreign Exchange and Acquisitions, Divestitures and certain other items3, net sales were flat compared to the prior year period.

Segment gross profit in the first quarter was $35.5 million, a 10% decrease over the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit was $36.5 million, a decrease of 10% over the prior year period. Gross margin was 16.9%, a 40 basis point decrease over the prior year period and adjusted gross margin was 17.4%, a 60 basis point decrease over the prior year period.

Segment operating income was $9.1 million, a 61% increase over the prior year period. Adjusted operating income was $11.5 million, a decrease of 7% over the prior year period.

Segment EBITDA in the first quarter was $17.5 million, a 3% decrease from the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was $19.7 million, a 1% decrease over the prior year period. As a percent of sales on a constant currency basis, International adjusted EBITDA margin was 9.4%, a 60 basis point increase over the prior year period.

FISCAL YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE

The Company expects the following for fiscal year 2020 pro forma results excluding the contribution from its sale of Tilda®:



Fiscal Year 2020

Reported Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA $168 Million to $192 Million $173 Million to $198 Million % Growth +2% to +16% +5% to +20% Adjusted EPS $0.59 to $0.72 $0.62 to $0.75 % Growth -2% to +20% +3% to +25%

Guidance, where adjusted, is provided on a non-GAAP basis and excludes: acquisition and divestiture related expenses; integration charges; restructuring charges, start-up costs, consulting fees and other costs associated with the Company's productivity and transformation initiatives; unrealized net foreign currency gains or losses; and other non-recurring items that may be incurred during the Company's fiscal year 2020, which the Company will continue to identify as it reports its future financial results. Guidance also excludes the impact of any future acquisitions, divestitures, or share repurchases.

The Company cannot reconcile its expected Adjusted EBITDA to net income or adjusted earnings per diluted share to earnings per diluted share under "Fiscal Year 2020 Guidance" without unreasonable effort because certain items that impact net income and other reconciling metrics are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted at this time.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures, including net sales adjusted for the impact of Foreign Exchange, Acquisitions and Divestitures and certain other items, including SKU rationalization, as applicable in each case, adjusted operating income, adjusted gross margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and operating free cash flow. The reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables "Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures" for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 in the paragraphs below. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented provide useful additional information to investors about current trends in the Company's operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures provided by other companies due to potential differences in methods of calculation and items being excluded. They should be read only in connection with the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company defines Operating Free Cash Flow as cash provided by or used in operating activities from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. The Company views Operating Free Cash Flow as an important measure because it is one factor in evaluating the amount of cash available for discretionary investments.

For the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, Operating Free Cash Flow from continuing operations was calculated as follows:



Three Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

(unaudited and dollars in thousands)







Cash flow used in operating activities - continuing operations $ (3,581)

$ (19,570) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (13,164)

(22,261) Operating Free Cash Flow - continuing operations $ (16,745)

$ (41,831)

The Company's Operating Free Cash Flow from continuing operations was negative $16.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $25.1 million from the three months ended September 30, 2018. This increase resulted primarily from a decrease of $9.1 million in capital expenditures, an improvement of $8.2 million in net loss adjusted for non-cash charges, and a decrease of $7.8 million of cash used in working capital accounts.

The Company believes presenting net sales at constant currency provides useful information to investors because it provides transparency to underlying performance in the Company's consolidated net sales by excluding the effect that foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations have on period-to-period comparability given the volatility in foreign currency exchange markets. To present this information for historical periods, current period net sales for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the average monthly exchange rates in effect during the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year, rather than at the actual average monthly exchange rate in effect during the current period of the current fiscal year. As a result, the foreign currency impact is equal to the current year results in local currencies multiplied by the change in average foreign currency exchange rate between the current fiscal period and the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year.

The Company provides net sales adjusted for constant currency, acquisitions and divestitures, and certain other items including SKU rationalization, as applicable in each case, to understand the growth rate of net sales excluding the impact of such items. The Company's management believes net sales adjusted for such items is useful to investors because it enables them to better understand the growth of our business from period-to-period.

The Company defines EBITDA as net (loss) income from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, net interest expense, depreciation and amortization, equity in net loss (income) of equity-method investees, stock-based compensation, net, stock-based compensation expense in connection with the Company's CEO succession plan, long-lived asset and intangible impairments and unrealized currency gains and losses. The Company defines segment EBITDA as operating income (a GAAP measure) before depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, net and long-lived asset impairments. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA before acquisition and divestiture related expenses, including integration and restructuring charges, and other non-recurring items. The Company's management believes that these presentations provide useful information to management, analysts and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends relating to its results of operations and financial condition. In addition, management uses these measures for reviewing the financial results of the Company as well as a component of performance-based executive compensation.

For the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was calculated as follows:



Three Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

(unaudited and dollars in thousands)







Net loss $ (107,021)

$ (37,425) Net loss from discontinued operations (102,068)

(14,338) Net loss from continuing operations $ (4,953)

$ (23,087)







Benefit for income taxes (531)

(9,966) Interest expense, net 4,552

3,804 Depreciation and amortization 13,923

12,860 Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 317

175 Stock-based compensation, net 2,737

(214) Stock-based compensation expense in connection with

Chief Executive Officer Succession Agreement -

312 Long-lived asset impairment -

4,236 Unrealized currency losses 1,684

590 EBITDA $ 17,729

$ (11,290)















Productivity and transformation costs 14,175

10,333 Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net -

19,241 Proceeds from insurance claims (2,562)

- Accounting review and remediation costs -

3,414 Warehouse/manufacturing facility start-up costs 1,879

4,599 SKU rationalization (11)

- Plant closure related costs 832

1,828 Litigation and related expenses 48

569 Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,090

$ 28,694

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income (Loss) by Segment (unaudited and in thousands)











North America International Corporate/Other Total Net Sales







Net sales - Three months ended 9/30/19 $ 271,701 $ 210,375 $ - $ 482,076 Net sales - Three months ended 9/30/18 $ 291,191 $ 227,287 $ - $ 518,478 % change - FY'20 net sales vs. FY'19 net sales (6.7)% (7.4)%

(7.0)%









Gross Profit







Three months ended 9/30/19







Gross profit $ 62,361 $ 35,470 $ - $ 97,831 Non-GAAP adjustments (1) 1,725 1,076 - 2,801 Adjusted gross profit $ 64,086 $ 36,546 $ - $ 100,632 Gross margin 23.0% 16.9%

20.3% Adjusted gross margin 23.6% 17.4%

20.9%









Three months ended 9/30/18







Gross profit $ 49,624 $ 39,284 $ - $ 88,908 Non-GAAP adjustments (1) 5,329 1,533 - 6,862 Adjusted gross profit $ 54,953 $ 40,817 $ - $ 95,770 Gross margin 17.0% 17.3%

17.1% Adjusted gross margin 18.9% 18.0%

18.5%









Operating income (loss)







Three months ended 9/30/19







Operating income (loss) $ 15,132 $ 9,107 $ (21,784) $ 2,455 Non-GAAP adjustments (1) 3,896 2,344 8,222 14,462 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 19,028 $ 11,451 $ (13,562) $ 16,917 Operating income margin 5.6% 4.3%

0.5% Adjusted operating income margin 7.0% 5.4%

3.5%









Three months ended 9/30/18







Operating income (loss) $ 4,506 $ 5,660 $ (38,130) $ (27,964) Non-GAAP adjustments (1) 6,826 6,646 31,495 44,967 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 11,332 $ 12,306 $ (6,635) $ 17,003 Operating income (loss) margin 1.5% 2.5%

(5.4)% Adjusted operating income margin 3.9% 5.4%

3.3%









(1) See accompanying table of "Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures"





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited and in thousands)

















September 30,

June 30,





2019

2019 ASSETS





Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,522

$ 31,017

Accounts receivable, net 206,478

209,990

Inventories 301,351

299,341

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 36,508

51,391

Current assets of discontinued operations -

110,048

Total current assets 564,859

701,787 Property, plant and equipment, net 288,104

287,845 Goodwill

867,071

875,881 Trademarks and other intangible assets, net 370,379

380,286 Investments and joint ventures 18,463

18,890 Operating lease right of use assets 81,830

- Other assets 45,727

58,764 Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations -

259,167

Total assets $ 2,236,433

$ 2,582,620 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 189,441

$ 219,957

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 128,296

114,265

Current portion of long-term debt 2,223

17,232

Current liabilities of discontinued operations -

31,703

Total current liabilities 319,960

383,157 Long-term debt, less current portion 323,386

613,537 Deferred income taxes 33,685

34,757 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion 74,249

- Other noncurrent liabilities 14,215

14,489 Noncurrent liabilities of discontinued operations -

17,361 Total liabilities 765,495

1,063,301 Stockholders' equity:







Common stock 1,089

1,088

Additional paid-in capital 1,161,537

1,158,257

Retained earnings 587,557

695,017

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (168,894)

(225,004)





1,581,289

1,629,358

Treasury stock (110,351)

(110,039)

Total stockholders' equity 1,470,938

1,519,319

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,236,433

$ 2,582,620

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)









Three Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018







Net sales $ 482,076

$ 518,478 Cost of sales 384,245

429,570 Gross profit 97,831

88,908 Selling, general and administrative expenses 80,680

75,977 Amortization of acquired intangibles 3,083

3,359 Productivity and transformation costs 14,175

10,333 Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net -

19,553 Proceeds from insurance claims (2,562)

- Accounting review and remediation costs -

3,414 Long-lived asset impairment -

4,236 Operating income (loss) 2,455

(27,964) Interest and other financing expense, net 6,294

4,314 Other expense, net 1,328

600 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes and equity

in net loss of equity-method investees (5,167)

(32,878) Benefit for income taxes (531)

(9,966) Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 317

175 Net loss from continuing operations $ (4,953)

$ (23,087) Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (102,068)

(14,338) Net loss $ (107,021)

$ (37,425)







Net loss per common share:





Basic net loss per common share from continuing

operations $ (0.05)

$ (0.22) Basic net loss per common share from discontinued

operations (0.98)

(0.14) Basic net loss per common share $ (1.03)

$ (0.36)







Diluted net loss per common share from continuing operations $ (0.05)

$ (0.22) Diluted net loss per common share from discontinued operations (0.98)

(0.14) Diluted net loss per common share $ (1.03)

$ (0.36)







Shares used in the calculation of net loss per common share:





Basic 104,225

103,962 Diluted 104,225

103,962

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited and dollars in thousands)









Three Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net loss $ (107,021)

$ (37,425) Net loss from discontinued operations (102,068)

(14,338) Net loss from continuing operations (4,953)

(23,087) Adjustments to reconcile net loss from continuing operations to net cash used in

operating activities from continuing operations:





Depreciation and amortization 13,923

12,860 Deferred income taxes (4,404)

(13,218) Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net -

19,241 Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 317

175 Stock-based compensation, net 2,737

98 Long-lived asset impairment -

4,236 Other non-cash items, net 1,764

841 Increase (decrease) in cash attributable to changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (853)

3,766 Inventories (5,507)

(18,640) Other current assets 14,223

3 Other assets and liabilities 144

(32) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (20,972)

(5,813) Net cash used in operating activities - continuing operations (3,581)

(19,570) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Purchases of property and equipment (13,164)

(22,261) Other -

(652) Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations (13,164)

(22,913) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Borrowings under bank revolving credit facility 80,000

70,000 Repayments under bank revolving credit facility (178,500)

(60,000) Repayments under term loan (206,250)

(3,750) Proceeds from (funding of) discontinued operations entities 312,195

(3,111) Borrowings (repayments) of other debt, net 9

(776) Shares withheld for payment of employee payroll taxes (312)

(979) Net cash provided by financing activities - continuing operations 7,142

1,384 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash - continuing operations (892)

(670) CASH FLOWS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS





Cash used in operating activities (8,026)

(14,587) Cash provided by (used in) investing activities 306,420

(1,921) Cash (used in) provided by financing activities (306,366)

5,548 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash - discontinued operations (537)

(390) Net cash flows used in discontinued operations (8,509)

(11,350) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (19,004)

(53,119) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 39,526

113,018 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 20,522

$ 59,899 Less: cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations -

(16,974) Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations at end of period $ 20,522

$ 42,925

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)

















Three Months Ended September 30,

2019 GAAP Adjustments 2019 Adjusted

2018 GAAP Adjustments 2018 Adjusted















Net sales $ 482,076 - $ 482,076

$ 518,478 - $ 518,478 Cost of sales 384,245 (2,801) 381,444

429,570 (6,862) 422,708 Gross profit 97,831 2,801 100,632

88,908 6,862 95,770 Operating expenses (a) 83,763 (48) 83,715

83,572 (4,805) 78,767 Productivity and transformation costs 14,175 (14,175) -

10,333 (10,333) - Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net - - -

19,553 (19,553) - Proceeds from insurance claims (2,562) 2,562 -

- - - Accounting review and remediation costs - - -

3,414 (3,414) - Operating income (loss) 2,455 14,462 16,917

(27,964) 44,967 17,003 Interest and other expense (income), net (b) 7,622 (2,659) 4,963

4,914 (590) 4,324 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (531) 3,800 3,269

(9,966) 13,467 3,501 Net (loss) income from continuing operations (4,953) 13,321 8,368

(23,087) 32,090 9,003 Net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax (102,068) 102,068 -

(14,338) 14,338 - Net (loss) income (107,021) 115,389 8,368

(37,425) 46,428 9,003















Diluted net (loss) income per common share from continuing operations (0.05) 0.13 0.08

(0.22) 0.31 0.09 Diluted net (loss) income per common share from discontinued operations (0.98) 0.98 -

(0.14) 0.14 - Diluted net (loss) income per common share (1.03) 1.11 0.08

(0.36) 0.45 0.09















Detail of Adjustments:

















Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019





Three Months Ended

September 30, 2018

Warehouse/manufacturing facility start-up costs

$ 1,879





$ 4,599

Plant closure related costs

933





2,263

SKU rationalization

(11)





-

Cost of sales

2,801





6,862

















Gross profit

2,801





6,862

















Long-lived asset impairment charge associated with plant closure

-





4,236

Litigation and related expenses

48





569

Operating expenses (a)

48





4,805

















Productivity and transformation costs

14,175





10,333

Productivity and transformation costs

14,175





10,333

















Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net

-





19,553

Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net

-





19,553

















Proceeds from insurance claims

(2,562)





-

Proceeds from insurance claims

(2,562)





-

















Accounting review and remediation costs

-





3,414

Accounting review and remediation costs

-





3,414

















Operating income (loss)

14,462





44,967

















Unrealized currency losses

1,684





590

Deferred financing cost write-off

975





-

Interest and other expense (income), net (b)

2,659





590

















Income tax related adjustments

(3,800)





(13,467)

(Benefit) provision for income taxes

(3,800)





(13,467)

















Net (loss) income from continuing operations

$ 13,321





$ 32,090

















(a)Operating expenses include amortization of acquired intangibles, selling, general, and administrative expenses and long-lived asset impairment. (b)Interest and other expense (income), net includes interest and other financing expenses, net and other expense (income), net.

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Net Sales Growth at Constant Currency (unaudited and dollars in thousands)













Hain Consolidated

North America

International Net sales - Three months ended 9/30/19 $ 482,076

$ 271,701

$ 210,375 Impact of foreign currency exchange 11,694

356

11,338 Net sales on a constant currency basis -

Three months ended 9/30/19 $ 493,770

$ 272,057

$ 221,713











Net sales - Three months ended 9/30/18 $ 518,478

$ 291,191

$ 227,287 Net sales growth on a constant currency basis

(4.8)%

(6.6)%

(2.5)%











Net Sales Growth at Constant Currency and Adjusted for Acquisitions, Divestitures and Other













Hain Consolidated

North America

International Net sales on a constant currency basis -

Three months ended 9/30/19 $ 493,770

$ 272,057

$ 221,713











Net sales - Three months ended 9/30/18 $ 518,478

$ 291,191

$ 227,287 Divestitures (1,931)

(1,931)

- SKU rationalization (19,470)

(13,789)

(5,681) Net sales on a constant currency basis adjusted for

acquisitions, divestitures and other - Three months ended 9/30/18 $ 497,077

$ 275,471

$ 221,606 Net sales growth on a constant currency

basis adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and other (0.7)%

(1.2)%

-























Adjusted EBITDA Growth at Constant Currency













Hain Consolidated

North America

International Adjusted EBITDA - Three months ended 9/30/19 $ 32,090

$ 24,039

$ 19,711 Impact of foreign currency exchange 1,071

35

1,036 Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis -

Three months ended 9/30/19 $ 33,161

$ 24,074

$ 20,747











Net sales on a constant currency basis -

Three months ended 9/30/19 $ 493,770

$ 272,057

$ 221,713 Adjusted EBITDA growth on a constant currency basis 6.7%

8.8%

9.4%

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Segment EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended (unaudited and dollars in thousands)







North America









September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018







Operating Income $ 15,132

$ 4,506 Depreciation and amortization 4,348

4,275 Long-lived asset impairment -

(7) Other 665

(45) EBITDA $ 20,145

$ 8,729 Productivity and transformation costs 2,168

1,504 Warehouse/manufacturing facility start-up costs 1,879

4,599 Plant closure related costs 37

729 SKU rationalization (190)

- Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,039

$ 15,561















International









September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018







Operating Income $ 9,107

$ 5,660 Depreciation and amortization 7,926

8,172 Long-lived asset impairment -

4,243 Other 432

(69) EBITDA $ 17,465

$ 18,006 Productivity and transformation costs 1,272

853 Plant closure related costs 795

1,099 SKU rationalization 179

- Litigation and related expenses -

19 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,711

$ 19,977

