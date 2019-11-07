Eclipse Partners With Ice Cream Leaders OddFellows and Humphry Slocombe To Introduce New Plant-Based Ice Cream That Is Indistinguishable From Dairy Counterparts



SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Groundbreaking new plant-based dairy brand Eclipse Foods debuts nationwide, partnering with the country's leading ice cream brands including OddFellows and Humphry Slocombe to introduce a new plant-based ice cream that is indistinguishable from its dairy counterparts. Eclipse is launching in collaboration with OddFellows in New York City, and at Humphry Slocombe in San Francisco on November 8th. Eclipse ice cream has caught the attention of leaders in the ice cream world because of its unparalleled taste and texture, clean label, as well as its overall mission to create a more sustainable food system.

Backed by Reddit co-founder and Managing Partner at Initialized Capital Alexis Ohanian, Gmail creator Paul Buchheit, and Daiya Foods' former chairman of the board Eric Patel, Eclipse Foods is co-founded by two alternative protein experts, Aylon Steinhart and Thomas Bowman. Steinhart is one of the top experts in the alternative protein industry and was previously at the Good Food Institute, the leading non-profit in the plant-based space, speaking regularly on food innovation at conferences and universities such as Harvard, MIT, Yale, Berkeley and Stanford. Bowman was a chef at Michelin-starred restaurants before becoming Director of Product Development at JUST, where he created and scaled some of the best selling plant-based products in the world such as JUST Mayos, Cookies, and Dressings.

What Makes Eclipse Different: Eclipse uses a unique blend of plants to replicate milk on a molecular level, creating a true dairy replacement that tastes, feels, and functions just like conventional dairy. The process is completely revolutionary, yet uses extremely common and sustainable ingredients like ancient corn and cassava to create milk that is indistinguishable from traditional dairy. With their first product, Eclipse is using their milk to create a liquid ice cream base that spins in any type of ice cream machine, and makes everything from soft serve to gelato and more. Since Eclipse milk [and ice cream base] is made without soy, nuts, coconut, gluten, GMO's, gums or stabilizers, it's also a much cleaner product that is free from all common allergens. Eclipse gives people the chance to enjoy the creamy texture and indulgent flavor of ice cream without the health, environmental, and welfare issues attached to traditional dairy.

"We founded Eclipse Foods because we want to make it easy for consumers to make sustainable, healthy and humane choices. Delicious plant-based foods that actually appeal to all types of eaters can and will change the world," said co-founder Aylon Steinhart. "While there are a growing number of excellent replacement meat options with brands like Beyond and Impossible, dairy has lagged behind. There are clearly alternative milks, cheeses, and ice creams out there made from nuts and other plants, but there are no true replacements that are indistinguishable from their dairy counterparts. And that's exactly what we're doing. It's been incredible to watch people try our ice cream for the first time, and see the total disbelief on their faces when we tell them it is made of plants."

"I'm excited to be investing in more plant-based foods," said Alexis Ohanian. "Aylon and Thomas were immediately impressive as accomplished experts in food science and the quality of the ice cream is already near indistinguishable from it's dairy counterpart and it's only going to get better. This is filling a need in the surging plant-based food space that is competitively priced, sustainably produced, and - most importantly - delicious."

Eclipse's revolutionary, plant-based ice cream launches in collaboration with the following brands:

OddFellows (available at all five locations throughout New York City ; starting November 8th, 2019 ): Ice cream flavors include Miso Cherry and Olive Oil Plum.

Humphry Slocombe (available at all five locations throughout San Francisco and the Bay Area; starting November 8th, 2019 ): Ice cream flavors include spiced Mexican Hot Chocolate.

About Eclipse Foods

Eclipse Foods are the groundbreaking, plant-based dairy innovators creating products that are indistinguishable in taste, texture and functionality from their dairy counterparts. Created by co-founders Aylon Steinhart, a senior advisor at the Good Food Institute, and Thomas Bowman, an award-winning chef and former Director of Product Development at JUST, the duo is on a mission to create plant-based dairy products with the creamy texture and indulgent flavor of dairy but without the health, environmental, and welfare issues attached to traditional animal products. Eclipse Foods' products are made without soy, nuts, coconut, gluten, GMO's, gums or stabilizers, making them free from all common allergens and much cleaner than other products. They are backed by Reddit co-founder and Impossible Foods investor Alexis Ohanian. For additional information, visit www.eclipsefoods.com and follow them on Instagram @EclipseFoods.

Media Contact

Ilana Alperstein — ilana@monacreative.co

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/groundbreaking-new-plant-based-dairy-brand-eclipse-foods-debuts-nationwide-300953536.html

SOURCE Eclipse Foods