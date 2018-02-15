Clean Eating Honors Eggland's Best In 2018 Clean Choice Awards

Eggland's Best Organic Hard-Cooked Peeled Eggs Recognized for Better Taste and Convenience

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After reviewing hundreds and hundreds of submissions, Clean Eating magazine has selected Eggland's Best (EB) Organic Hard-Cooked Peeled Eggs as one of its 'Top One-Hundred Healthiest Foods in Stores' as part of the 7th annual Clean Choice Awards. The Clean Choice Awards were created to help shoppers choose the cleanest, healthiest and best packaged foods at the supermarket. Winners were chosen based on several factors including convenience, trendiness, taste, and clean & wholesome ingredients.

Clean Eating magazine selected Eggland's Best Organic Hard-Cooked Peeled Eggs due to their superior nutritional benefits and great taste, in addition to being the ultimate protein-rich snack. Eggland's Best met strict requirements when it came to having clean, wholesome ingredients with no added hormones or antibiotics. The convenience of Eggland's Best Organic Hard-Cooked Peeled Eggs was a key factor, since they are the perfect snack for on-the-go, after a workout, or for adding to salads.

"We are very excited that our Organic Hard-Cooked Peeled Eggs will join our other Eggland's Best products in receiving the stamp of approval from Clean Eating magazine as one of the top healthiest foods found in stores," said Charlie Lanktree, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "We are also proud to offer our customers innovative products that easily fit within their busy lifestyles while at the same time providing superior nutritional benefits and taste."

Eggland's Best Hard-Cooked Peeled Eggs are convenient, tasty, and have all the same great nutrition as other Eggland's Best products. Compared to ordinary eggs, EB eggs contain six times more vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the omega-3s, ten times more vitamin E and more than double the vitamin B12. EB eggs are also an excellent source of vitamin B2 (riboflavin) and vitamin B5. EB's superior nutritional profile is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and vitamin E.

"It's no surprise that a better egg with six times more vitamin D and 25% less saturated fat continues to win awards," said Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner. "Not only do Eggland's Best Hard-Cooked Peeled Eggs offer the convenience of being ready-to-eat right out of the package, but they also are delicious and have higher levels of essential vitamins and nutrients when compared to ordinary eggs, which is why they are the only hard-cooked eggs I recommend to my clients and serve to my family."

Eggland's Best Hard-Cooked Peeled Eggs are available in classic, cage-free, and organic varieties in various package sizes. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best (EB) is the No. 1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more vitamin D, more than double the omega-3s, 10 times more vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that the eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards, and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received numerous awards and honors from such trusted publications as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled, proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

