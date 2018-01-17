Cargill invests in PURIS to accelerate pea protein production for North American and global markets

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With the rapid rise in consumer demand for plant-based protein, PURIS, the largest North American producer of pea protein, and Cargill have signed a joint venture agreement to accelerate a new wave of great tasting, sustainable and label-friendly plant-based foods.

"PURIS is a game changer in terms of taste and vertical integration in pea protein," said David Henstrom, vice president, Cargill Starches, Sweeteners and Texturizers. "Cargill is excited to expand into the emerging pea protein space while continuing to support our conventional agricultural crops. It's clear that PURIS is in alignment with Cargill's vision to meet the growing demand for protein globally and to help customers deliver label-friendly products without sacrificing taste."

"Cargill's financial backing and market reach will power significant expansion of our operation globally. We will add substantial capacity, including a second plant, while maintaining our focus on U.S. production," says PURIS President Tyler Lorenzen. "Cargill is investing in everything PURIS stands for, from our vertically integrated non-GMO pea seed development to our proprietary technologies and our commitment to U.S. Certified Organic pea farmers."

A growing number of consumers are looking for great taste, simpler labels and alternative sources of protein to solve their personalized nutrition choices. Manufacturers are turning to pea protein because of its functional and nutritional attributes. Pea protein offers a non-GMO, Certified Organic, allergen-friendly option that checks all the boxes consumers are looking for in label-friendly products. It's also compatible with vegetarian and vegan lifestyles. PURIS™ Pea Protein is known for its superior taste and is produced from peas grown sustainably and manufactured in the U.S.

"With Cargill's support, our plant-based ingredients become available to customers and consumers on a global scale," said Lorenzen. "Our founder set out to feed the world in 1986. Now it's coming true."

About Cargill

Cargill provides food, agriculture, financial and industrial products and services to the world. Together with farmers, customers, governments and communities, we help people thrive by applying our insights and more than 150 years of experience. We have 150,000 employees in 70 countries who are committed to feeding the world in a responsible way, reducing environmental impact and improving the communities where we live and work.

About PURIS

PURIS™ (formerly World Food Processing) cultivates a spectrum of pure, plant-based foods and ingredients from U.S.-based organic and non-GMO sources. Our end-to-end sustainable food system ensures a wholesome journey from seed to solution. Built with intention, our plant-based food system benefits every link in the chain of production: flavorful and nutritious choices for people, profitable opportunities for growers, flexible ingredients for food makers, and practices that nourish soil, the environment, and life on earth. To learn more about PURIS™ Pea, the company's flagship protein, visit: http://purisfoods.com/product/puris-pea-protein.

