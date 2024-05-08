The Soup Etiquette You're Probably Getting Wrong

Whether you're enjoying a dinner party with friends or out on a first date, no one wants to make a fool of themselves at the dinner table. Traditional table etiquette reminds diners of what is considered polite while eating, such as placing your napkin on your lap while sitting down, and resting your utensils on your plate in between bites. Those who aren't extremely well-versed in common dining etiquette are bound to make a mistake every now and then. Some of these rules are so nuanced that it's a wonder anyone remembers them. For example, there is apparently a right and wrong way to eat soup.

You might guess that the most important rule for eating soup is to avoid the dreaded slurping sound. While that is definitely a habit that might earn you a few sideways glances in the United States, the way you use your spoon while eating is just as important. To avoid distracting splatter and stain-inducing spillage, carefully scoop your soup away from yourself. Take your time while filling your spoon, and be sure not to scoop more than one bite at a time.