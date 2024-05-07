Panera Is Finally Getting Rid Of Its Contentious Charged Lemonade

Charged Lemonades made their debut back in April 2022 as Panera's response to the growing energy drink market. But after multiple lawsuits over deaths and injuries related to the caffeine-loaded lemonades, Panera has finally decided to give the product the ax. Charged Lemonades can contain about 155 to 302 milligrams of caffeine, according to nutritional facts added to Panera's website after the lawsuits were filed. However, the family filing the lawsuit over the death of their 21-year-old daughter with a heart condition who died after consuming Charged Lemonade claims she was unaware of the risks, assuming it contained a safe amount of caffeine for her to drink, as reported by CNN.

Given the controversy, Panera is now phasing out sales of the drink, instead shifting their focus to new beverages with far less caffeine. This is a welcome pivot amongst the other big changes Panera's already made in 2024. In a statement to Static Media, Daily Meal's parent company, Panera shared the following: "We are excited to continue the success of our recent menu transformation... and are focusing next on the broad array of beverages we know our guests desire – ranging from exciting, on-trend flavors, to low sugar and low-caffeine options."