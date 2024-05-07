Elevate Your Stir Fry Sauce With An Ingredient You Already Have In Your Pantry

There's a hugely important skill set that every capable home cook knows, and it has nothing to do with mincing onions or blanching mustard greens: it's pantry management. When you're stuck between the rock of skyrocketing grocery expenses and the hard place of avoiding unnecessary waste, you need to get pretty good at using up the bunch of carrots sitting forlornly in the crisper drawer or that open, half-empty container of chicken stock. The good news is that you can stir pretty much anything — the more vegetables the merrier, really — and you should consider chicken stock as not only the foundation of every stir fry sauce, but also the best replacement for dry sherry, Shaoxing wine, or sake if you have none to hand.

We put chicken stock in everything, starting with our endlessly adaptable stir fry sauce, as well as every other dish from Chinese Meyer Lemon Chicken to Malaysian chili sesame prawns to chicken in oyster sauce. The reason for this is that chicken stock provides body and background complexity of flavor without dominating the proceedings. You wouldn't think twice about using chicken stock in a shrimp or beef stir fry, but would pause before pairing a hearty beef stock with delicate seafood or vice versa. And goodness knows — any time a stir fry recipe calls for water, you should just go ahead and read that as "chicken stock."