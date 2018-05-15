Now that we all know how to grill the perfect steak, it is time to focus on the supporting cast. Although a nicely charred piece of red meat tastes great on its own, you might as well throw some veggies or potatoes on that grill while it’s fired up for some steak-worthy sides. From corn to artichokes, and even figs, you can grill just about anything.

The other benefit to grilling your sides is that cleanup after is a breeze. Not so confident in your grilling abilities? No problem, we've got you covered with these steak grilling tips from the pros. So head to your local farmers market and see what the freshest picks are for the season. You can’t go wrong if you just pick up whatever looks best. Usually all that these gems need is a little olive oil, salt, and pepper to become something truly delicious. Regardless of what you choose to cook up this grilling season, make sure to check out these grilled sides perfect for steak.