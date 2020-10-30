Quick-Pickled Grilled Cauliflower

October 30, 2020 | 3:55pm
Courtesy of McCormick
Charred flavor from the grill and a sour brine with bell pepper and carrots combine for easy cauliflower pickles.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
- 1 small head cauliflower, about 1 1/2 pounds
- 1 medium red bell pepper
- 2 carrots
- 1 Tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 Cup apple cider vinegar
- 1/2 Cup sugar
- 1 Tablespoon salt
- 1 Tablespoon McCormick® Yellow Mustard Seed
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Crushed Red Pepper
Directions
Cut cauliflower into 1/2-inch thick slices. Seed and quarter bell pepper. Peel carrots. Brush vegetables lightly with oil.
Grill vegetables over medium-high heat 2 to 4 minutes per side or until grill marks appear. Cool vegetables slightly then cut into bite-size pieces. Place in large glass bowl. Set aside.
Place remaining ingredients in small saucepan. Bring to simmer on medium heat, stirring to dissolve sugar and salt. Reduce heat to low; simmer 5 minutes. Pour hot liquid over vegetables.
Refrigerate 2 hours or until cooled. Serve. Or, cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving94
Total Fat2g3%
Sugar15gN/A
Saturated0.2g0.9%
Protein1g2%
Carbs17g6%
Vitamin A155µg17%
Vitamin B60.1mg10.3%
Vitamin C36mg40%
Vitamin E0.9mg5.7%
Vitamin K8µg7%
Calcium18mg2%
Fiber2g6%
Folate (food)30µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)30µg8%
Iron0.4mg2.3%
Magnesium13mg3%
Monounsaturated1gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.5mg3.3%
Phosphorus33mg5%
Polyunsaturated0.4gN/A
Potassium212mg5%
Sodium252mg11%
Sugars, added12gN/A
Water86gN/A
Zinc0.2mg2.1%