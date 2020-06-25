Grilled Summer Vegetables

Heat a large cast iron frying pan. Add a few slices of eggplant then drizzle each with a little olive oil.

When one side becomes golden and slightly charred, turn over and grill the other side until the eggplant becomes soft and golden. Continue this process with the rest of the eggplant, onion slices and the zucchini slices. Remove each piece from the pan and place in a serving bowl.

Next, place the tomatoes in a dry pan and sprinkle with Kosher or sea salt and a drizzle of olive oil. Let the tomatoes get slightly charred and move them around the pan to char on all sides and then slightly press with a spatula. Be careful since they will slightly explode as they are pressed.

Add the chopped garlic, basil, wine and seasonings and cook down for a minute or two.

Add the tomato sauce to the bowl with the grilled veggies and toss with a drizzle of olive oil.

Taste for seasoning.

Serve with a good crusty Italian bread and fresh grated cheese or thinly sliced cheese.

This may be refrigerated and served chilled with a nice antipasto.