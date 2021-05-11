  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Grilled Corn with Red Chile Garlic Butter

May 11, 2021 | 5:14pm
So simple. So extra.
Grilled corn with red chile garlic butter recipe
Eberly Film Labs for The Daily Meal; Shannon Kinsella/food styling

Grilled corn is so easy, and so delicious. If you want to take it to the next level, top it with a simple compound butter, like the red chile garlic butter here.

Ready in
90 m
1 h
(prepare time)
8
Servings
89
Calories Per Serving

Notes

For the red chile garlic recipe, click here.

Ingredients

  • 8 ears corn, in the husks
  • Red chile garlic butter (see note)

Directions

Step 1: Cover the corn with water in a large cooler or container. Set aside for at least 1 hour.

Step 2: While the corn is soaking, make the red chile garlic butter.

Step 3: Prepare a charcoal grill for direct cooking, or heat a gas grill to medium-high. Drain the corn; place on the grill in a single layer.

Step 4: Grill, turning occasionally and adding coals as needed until the husks are blackened and the corn feels tender when squeezed, about 30 minutes. (Corn will stay hot 30 minutes in an empty, covered cooler.)

Step 5: Shuck the corn; slather with red chile garlic butter and serve.

