Step 1: Cover the corn with water in a large cooler or container. Set aside for at least 1 hour.

Step 2: While the corn is soaking, make the red chile garlic butter.

Step 3: Prepare a charcoal grill for direct cooking, or heat a gas grill to medium-high. Drain the corn; place on the grill in a single layer.

Step 4: Grill, turning occasionally and adding coals as needed until the husks are blackened and the corn feels tender when squeezed, about 30 minutes. (Corn will stay hot 30 minutes in an empty, covered cooler.)

Step 5: Shuck the corn; slather with red chile garlic butter and serve.