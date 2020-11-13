Creamy Mashed Potatoes

Put potatoes into a large deep pot; add water to cover the potatoes by at least 1 inch. Add garlic and salt. Heat to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to low; loosely cover the pot. Cook at a gentle simmer until the potatoes are fork-tender, about 20 minutes. Drain well; return to the hot pot.

Make a well in the center of the potatoes; add the half-and-half and butter to the well. Set the pot over very low heat. Use a potato masher to mash everything together until the potatoes are smooth and creamy. Taste and adjust the seasoning for salt. Remove the heat. Cover with parchment paper set directly on the surface of the potatoes and the pot lid. Potatoes will stay hot for up to 30 minutes. Adjust with a little more half-and-half and butter if they get too thick.