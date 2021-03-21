This luscious side dish would be the perfect accompaniment to just about any main course. While this recipe does make a rather large quantity, it could easily be cut it in half.
This recipe was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Notes
Maggi seasoning is a dark, hydrolyzed vegetable protein-based sauce similar to East Asian soy sauce, except it does not contain soy. It is sold in most food stores, however if unavailable, soy sauce may be used as a substitute.
Ingredients
- 2 1/2 pounds fresh spinach
- 1/2 Cup onions, chopped fine and browned in fat or oil (from 1 large onion, approximately)
- 1/2 Cup butter
- 8 Tablespoons flour
- 2 quarts (approximately) reserved spinach liquid
- 2 Teaspoons chopped anchovies
- Maggi seasoning, to taste (see notes)
- Nutmeg, to taste
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 Cup table cream
Directions
Step 1: Stem and wash 2 1/2 pounds fresh spinach well; pat dry.
Step 2: Finely chop 1 large onion. In a medium sauce pan, saute the chopped onion in fat or oil until lightly browned. Measure out 1/2 cup of sauteed onions and set aside.
Step 3: In a large pan over medium-low heat, saute the spinach until thoroughly cooked and wilted. Depending on how large your pan is, you may need to do this in batches. Cool.
Step 4: Squeeze spinach in handfuls over a big bowl, reserving the juice, until dry. Chop fine.
Step 5: In a large saucepan, melt 1/2 cup butter. Add 8 tablespoons flour and stir until smooth. Add 2 quarts (approximately) reserved spinach liquid, 2 teaspoons chopped anchovies, and Maggi seasoning, nutmeg, salt and pepper to taste. This makes the sauce.
Step 6: Add in the chopped spinach, 1/2 cup sauteed onions and simmer, stirring for 5 minutes. Stir in 1 cup cream and heat through before serving.