Step 1: Stem and wash 2 1/2 pounds fresh spinach well; pat dry.

Step 2: Finely chop 1 large onion. In a medium sauce pan, saute the chopped onion in fat or oil until lightly browned. Measure out 1/2 cup of sauteed onions and set aside.

Step 3: In a large pan over medium-low heat, saute the spinach until thoroughly cooked and wilted. Depending on how large your pan is, you may need to do this in batches. Cool.

Step 4: Squeeze spinach in handfuls over a big bowl, reserving the juice, until dry. Chop fine.

Step 5: In a large saucepan, melt 1/2 cup butter. Add 8 tablespoons flour and stir until smooth. Add 2 quarts (approximately) reserved spinach liquid, 2 teaspoons chopped anchovies, and Maggi seasoning, nutmeg, salt and pepper to taste. This makes the sauce.

Step 6: Add in the chopped spinach, 1/2 cup sauteed onions and simmer, stirring for 5 minutes. Stir in 1 cup cream and heat through before serving.