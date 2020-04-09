  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Sesame Steak

April 9, 2020
An Asian-inspired steak recipe
Sesame Steak
Photo courtesy of McCormick

Marinate your steaks in soy sauce and sesame seeds with garlic and onion for an Asian-inspired steak dinner.

This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
26 m
10 m
(prepare time)
16 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
285
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
6 Great Steak Recipes That Won't Break the Bank
Get Grilling Season Started With These 20 Best Steak Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 Cup soy sauce
  • 1 Tablespoon oil
  • 1 Tablespoon brown sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon McCormick® Sesame Seed
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Onion Powder
  • 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick® Black Pepper, Ground
  • 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick® Garlic Salt
  • 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick® Ginger, Ground
  • 1 1/2 pounds boneless beef sirloin steak

Directions

Mix all ingredients, except steak, in small bowl.

Place steak in large resealable plastic bag or glass dish. Add marinade, turning to coat well.

Refrigerate 30 minutes or longer for extra flavor.

Remove steaks from marinade, and discard any remaining marinade.

Broil or grill over medium-high heat 6 to 8 minutes per side or until desired doneness.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving285
Total Fat19g30%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated7g34%
Cholesterol88mg29%
Protein24g48%
Carbs3g1%
Vitamin B121µg52%
Vitamin B60.6mg49.3%
Vitamin E0.8mg5.6%
Vitamin K4µg3%
Calcium50mg5%
Fiber0.4g1.4%
Folate (food)16µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)16µg4%
Iron2mg12%
Magnesium37mg9%
Monounsaturated9gN/A
Niacin (B3)8mg47%
Phosphorus234mg33%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium413mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg9%
Sodium642mg27%
Sugars, added1gN/A
Water81gN/A
Zinc4mg39%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
recipes
steak
steak recipes
sesame steak