sesame steak

April 9, 2020
Photo courtesy of McCormick
Marinate your steaks in soy sauce and sesame seeds with garlic and onion for an Asian-inspired steak dinner.
Ingredients
- 1/4 Cup soy sauce
- 1 Tablespoon oil
- 1 Tablespoon brown sugar
- 1 Tablespoon McCormick® Sesame Seed
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Onion Powder
- 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick® Black Pepper, Ground
- 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick® Garlic Salt
- 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick® Ginger, Ground
- 1 1/2 pounds boneless beef sirloin steak
Directions
Mix all ingredients, except steak, in small bowl.
Place steak in large resealable plastic bag or glass dish. Add marinade, turning to coat well.
Refrigerate 30 minutes or longer for extra flavor.
Remove steaks from marinade, and discard any remaining marinade.
Broil or grill over medium-high heat 6 to 8 minutes per side or until desired doneness.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving285
Total Fat19g30%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated7g34%
Cholesterol88mg29%
Protein24g48%
Carbs3g1%
Vitamin B121µg52%
Vitamin B60.6mg49.3%
Vitamin E0.8mg5.6%
Vitamin K4µg3%
Calcium50mg5%
Fiber0.4g1.4%
Folate (food)16µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)16µg4%
Iron2mg12%
Magnesium37mg9%
Monounsaturated9gN/A
Niacin (B3)8mg47%
Phosphorus234mg33%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium413mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg9%
Sodium642mg27%
Sugars, added1gN/A
Water81gN/A
Zinc4mg39%