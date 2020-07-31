Classic Idaho® Potato Low Country Boil Grill Packets

Heat a gas or charcoal grill to medium heat. Tear six 18 x 12 sheets of heavy-duty foil.

In a large bowl combine Idaho® red potatoes, corn, shrimp, olive oil and Old Bay seasoning. Toss to coat.

Arrange even portions of potato mixture in the center of each piece of foil. Top with even amounts of sausage.

Seal packets by bringing two sides up to meet and folding the edges together. Roll up each remaining side, leaving room for air to circulate and expand.

Place packets on the grill. Cover the grill and cook for 5 minutes. Rotate packets and cook for 5-7 minutes more or until shrimp are pink and sausage is hot.

Carefully open packets. Squeeze lemon wedges over the top and sprinkle with parsley.