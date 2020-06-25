  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Grilled Lobster Tails

June 25, 2020
An essential summer recipe

Courtesy of Catherine Pappas/Living the Gourme

You can only have so much chicken and steak before you need to start switching your dinner recipes up. The light, tender meat in lobster tails is perfect on a hot summer night.

This recipe is courtesy of Living the Gourmet

Ready in
25 m
15 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
311
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 8 small lobster tails, in the shell
  • 4 Tablespoons Mazola corn oil
  • 4 cloves of garlic, grated
  • 1 bunch of fresh cilantro, stems removed and finely chopped
  • 1 Teaspoon sweet paprika
  • fresh sea salt
  • fresh ground black pepper
  • 1/2 Teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • juice of one fresh lemon

Directions

Combine all of the ingredients for the rub and form a paste.

Split lobster tails lengthwise with a large knife or kitchen shears.

Gently separate flesh from the shell being careful not to break the shell and brush flesh side of tail with marinade, getting the marinade under the shell.

To prevent the tail from curling during cooking, insert skewers lengthwise through the center of the whole lobster tail.

Lightly oil grill. Over a medium heat, place tails, flesh side down, on preheated grill.

Cook for 10 to 12 minutes, turning once, and basting frequently with remaining marinade. Discard any leftover marinade.

Lobster is done when opaque and firm to the touch.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving311
Total Fat16g24%
Sugar0.6gN/A
Saturated2g11%
Cholesterol286mg95%
Protein38g76%
Carbs4g1%
Vitamin A52µg6%
Vitamin B123µg100%
Vitamin B60.3mg24.1%
Vitamin C11mg13%
Vitamin E4mg29%
Vitamin K33µg28%
Calcium210mg21%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)31µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)31µg8%
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium92mg22%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg24%
Phosphorus377mg54%
Polyunsaturated8gN/A
Potassium560mg12%
Sodium958mg40%
Water206gN/A
Zinc8mg73%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
