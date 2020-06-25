Grilled Watermelon Steaks with Walnut Gremolata

Marinate grilled watermelon in a homemade dressing made of balsamic vinegar, lemon juice and rosemary. This perfect-for-summer dish can be topped with parsley and toasted walnuts for added flavor.
Recipe courtesy of Mccormick
Ingredients
- 1/2 small seedless watermelon
- 1/2 Cup white balsamic vinegar
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Crushed Rosemary
- 1/2 Teaspoon Sea Salt from McCormick® Sea Salt Grinder
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Coarse Ground Black Pepper
- 1/4 Cup finely chopped toasted walnuts
- 1/4 Cup finely chopped parsley
- 1 Teaspoon grated lemon peel
Directions
Cut 4 (1-inch thick) half-moon slices of watermelon. Reserve any remaining watermelon for another use. Mix vinegar, oil, lemon juice, rosemary, salt and pepper in small bowl. Reserve 2 tablespoons for drizzling grilled watermelon. Place watermelon steaks in glass dish. Add remaining marinade. Refrigerate 20 minutes, turning watermelon halfway through marinating time.
Meanwhile, for the Walnut Gremolata, mix walnuts, parsley and lemon peel in small bowl. Set aside. Remove watermelon steaks from marinade. Reserve leftover marinade for brushing watermelon during grilling.
Grill watermelon steaks over high heat 2 to 4 minutes per side or until grill marks appear, brushing with leftover marinade.
To serve, cut watermelon steaks in half. Drizzle with reserved 2 tablespoons marinade. Sprinkle with Walnut Gremolata.