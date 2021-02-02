Special occasions call for special meals, like those you might enjoy at some of the best steakhouses in America. But going out to eat isn’t always an option, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. Whether you’re looking to celebrate an anniversary, birthday or holiday, it’s actually pretty easy to cook a steakhouse-worthy meal at home.

Not sure where to start beyond, obviously, steaks? Inspired by some of our favorite meals at some of New York City’s most iconic eateries, we’ve put together a classic steakhouse-inspired menu, from starters to mains, sides, desserts and even a cocktail. Don’t feel compelled to make everything here. Like a true restaurant menu, pick and choose whatever sounds best to you.

Manhattan

What’s the first thing you order when you sit down at any restaurant? A cocktail of course. And a classic steakhouse dinner demands a classic cocktail, like a simple rye Manhattan. Or if you want to start off slow with a low-alcohol cocktail, try a reverse Manhattan. Not a bourbon person? Consider a martini or daiquiri instead, or skip the booze entirely with a fabulous mocktail recipe.

Oysters Rockefeller

Classic steakhouses and oysters go hand in hand, but don't just serve yours on the half shell. Go all out with this baked oysters Rockefeller recipe. They're topped with all the good stuff, like bacon, spinach and buttery breadcrumbs. Bonus: oysters are supposedly an aphrodisiac.

Candied Bacon

Start your meat-heavy meal with more meat. Take after New York’s famed Peter Luger restaurant and kick off your special meal with a bacon appetizer. Be sure to pick thick-cut bacon for the ultimate steakhouse experience.

Wedge Salad

Looking for an easier way to start your meal? Consider a retro appetizer you don’t think about much anymore (but should): the wedge salad. This refreshing yet filling starter is ready in under 15 minutes.

Lobster Bisque

Lobster makes any meal special, and we’re partial to lobster bisque instead of surf and turf. This creamy soup does take some time, but the effort is well worth it.

Butter-Basted Rosemary Steak

Why does steakhouse food taste so much better than yours? The secret, my friends, is butter. And lots of it. Cook your steak in a cast iron skillet, baste it with herb butter, and you’ll never go back to just throwing it on the grill again.

Prime Rib

If you spent a lot of effort making oysters Rockefeller and lobster bisque, you may want an entree that is a bit more hands off yet still worthy of a five-star restaurant. Enter: prime rib. This recipe uses just two ingredients, just make sure you read up on everything you need to know about buying and cooking prime rib before you get started.

Creamed Spinach

Because nothing about a steakhouse meal is light, why should your greens actually be, well, green? Creamed spinach is an underrated retro comfort dish that lives on at steakhouses (and on your steakhouse-inspired menu).

The Best Baked Potato

You just have to have potatoes on your steakhouse plate, and we like to keep it simple with a baked potato. Kick it up a notch by adding ample amounts of butter, sour cream, chives, freshly ground pepper and even bacon.

Chocolate Lava Cake

A special dinner requires a special dessert, like chocolate lava cake. This ooey, gooey chocolaty treat requires a bit of technique, so practice a few times before you whip these up for a big at-home dinner date.

