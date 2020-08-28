  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Easy Grilled Zucchini and Squash Foil Packets

August 28, 2020 | 5:18pm
The perfect side using your garden's bounty
How to grill zucchini
Courtesy of French's

Is your garden overflowing with zucchini and summer squash? This easy grilled zucchini recipe is the perfect light summertime side dish.

This recipe is courtesy of French's.

Ready in
22 m
10 m
(prepare time)
12 m
(cook time)
4
Servings

Ingredients

  • 1/4 Cup French's Classic Yellow Mustard
  • 1/4 Cup butter, melted
  • 2 Tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick Basil Leaves
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick Garlic Powder
  • 1 large zucchini, cut into 1/4-inch thick slices
  • 1 medium yellow squash, cut into 1/4-inch thick slices
  • 1 small yellow onion, thinly sliced
  • 4 sheets (12x12-inch each) heavy duty aluminum foil

Directions

Mix mustard, butter, Parmesan, basil and garlic powder in a large bowl until well blended. Add zucchini, squash and onions; toss to coat well.

Divide vegetable mixture evenly among sheets of aluminum foil. Bring up sides of foil; double fold top and ends to tightly seal each packet.

Grill packets over medium-high heat 10 to 12 minutes or until zucchini is tender. Sprinkle with additional Parmesan cheese before serving, if desired.

