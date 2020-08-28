Easy Grilled Zucchini and Squash Foil Packets

August 28, 2020 | 5:18pm
Courtesy of French's
Is your garden overflowing with zucchini and summer squash? This easy grilled zucchini recipe is the perfect light summertime side dish.
Ingredients
- 1/4 Cup French's Classic Yellow Mustard
- 1/4 Cup butter, melted
- 2 Tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick Basil Leaves
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick Garlic Powder
- 1 large zucchini, cut into 1/4-inch thick slices
- 1 medium yellow squash, cut into 1/4-inch thick slices
- 1 small yellow onion, thinly sliced
- 4 sheets (12x12-inch each) heavy duty aluminum foil
Directions
Mix mustard, butter, Parmesan, basil and garlic powder in a large bowl until well blended. Add zucchini, squash and onions; toss to coat well.
Divide vegetable mixture evenly among sheets of aluminum foil. Bring up sides of foil; double fold top and ends to tightly seal each packet.
Grill packets over medium-high heat 10 to 12 minutes or until zucchini is tender. Sprinkle with additional Parmesan cheese before serving, if desired.