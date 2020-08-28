Easy Grilled Zucchini and Squash Foil Packets

Mix mustard, butter, Parmesan, basil and garlic powder in a large bowl until well blended. Add zucchini, squash and onions; toss to coat well.

Divide vegetable mixture evenly among sheets of aluminum foil. Bring up sides of foil; double fold top and ends to tightly seal each packet.

Grill packets over medium-high heat 10 to 12 minutes or until zucchini is tender. Sprinkle with additional Parmesan cheese before serving, if desired.