Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp Kebabs

July 6, 2021
Smoked bacon wraps shrimp that has been marinated in a wine-citrus-garlic mixture
The acidity of the white wine and orange juice will “cook” the shrimp — just like ceviche — if the shrimp marinates too long, so let them rest for no more than 2 hours. The bacon’s smokiness echoes in the comeback sauce, enhancing the shrimp’s citrusy flavor. Zest the orange before juicing it. - Robin Mather

This recipe by Robin Mather originally appeared in The Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
1 h 43 m
1 h 35 m
(prepare time)
8 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
Notes

For the comeback sauce:

In a medium bowl, combine ¾ cup each mayonnaise and ketchup, ¼ cup Sriracha or your favorite hot sauce, 2 tablespoons minced green onion, 1 tablespoon each lemon juice and Worcestershire sauce, 1 teaspoon each dry mustard and smoked paprika, 1 tablespoon minced garlic, ½ teaspoon each black pepper and salt. If the sauce is too thick, thin it with a little olive oil.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 Cup olive oil
  • 1/2 Cup dry white wine (an oaky chardonnay would be a good choice) or vermouth
  • Zest and juice of 1 large navel orange
  • 6 green onions, white and green parts, thinly sliced
  • 3 cloves garlic, smashed, peeled
  • 1 Teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 Teaspoon coarse salt
  • 1 Teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 1 1/2 Pound shrimp (21-25 size)
  • 1 Pound smoked bacon
  • 1 Tablespoon Comeback sauce, see note

Directions

Step 1: Combine 1/2 cup olive oil, 1/2 cup wine, orange zest and juice, 6 sliced green onions, 3 cloves smashed garlic, 1 teaspoon cumin, 1 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon pepper in a gallon zip-close plastic bag.

Step 2: Add 1 1/2 pounds shrimp, seal the top and knead briefly to make sure all shrimp contact the marinade. Refrigerate, 1 to 2 hours, turning once.

Step 3: At cooking time, remove the shrimp from the marinade and pat excess marinade away with paper towels. Discard the marinade.

Step 4: Cut 1 pound bacon crosswise into half-length pieces. Wrap a shrimp with a half strip of bacon; then skewer them, making sure to pierce both ends of the bacon. Continue with remaining shrimp and bacon. You may have bacon left over.

Step 5: Cook over a hot fire until bacon is crisp and shrimp is pink, 2-4 minutes per side. Serve with comeback sauce and herbed rice, if desired.

