The acidity of the white wine and orange juice will “cook” the shrimp — just like ceviche — if the shrimp marinates too long, so let them rest for no more than 2 hours. The bacon’s smokiness echoes in the comeback sauce, enhancing the shrimp’s citrusy flavor. Zest the orange before juicing it. - Robin Mather
This recipe by Robin Mather originally appeared in The Chicago Tribune.
Notes
For the comeback sauce:
In a medium bowl, combine ¾ cup each mayonnaise and ketchup, ¼ cup Sriracha or your favorite hot sauce, 2 tablespoons minced green onion, 1 tablespoon each lemon juice and Worcestershire sauce, 1 teaspoon each dry mustard and smoked paprika, 1 tablespoon minced garlic, ½ teaspoon each black pepper and salt. If the sauce is too thick, thin it with a little olive oil.
Ingredients
- 1/2 Cup olive oil
- 1/2 Cup dry white wine (an oaky chardonnay would be a good choice) or vermouth
- Zest and juice of 1 large navel orange
- 6 green onions, white and green parts, thinly sliced
- 3 cloves garlic, smashed, peeled
- 1 Teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 Teaspoon coarse salt
- 1 Teaspoon freshly ground pepper
- 1 1/2 Pound shrimp (21-25 size)
- 1 Pound smoked bacon
- 1 Tablespoon Comeback sauce, see note
Directions
Step 1: Combine 1/2 cup olive oil, 1/2 cup wine, orange zest and juice, 6 sliced green onions, 3 cloves smashed garlic, 1 teaspoon cumin, 1 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon pepper in a gallon zip-close plastic bag.
Step 2: Add 1 1/2 pounds shrimp, seal the top and knead briefly to make sure all shrimp contact the marinade. Refrigerate, 1 to 2 hours, turning once.
Step 3: At cooking time, remove the shrimp from the marinade and pat excess marinade away with paper towels. Discard the marinade.
Step 4: Cut 1 pound bacon crosswise into half-length pieces. Wrap a shrimp with a half strip of bacon; then skewer them, making sure to pierce both ends of the bacon. Continue with remaining shrimp and bacon. You may have bacon left over.
Step 5: Cook over a hot fire until bacon is crisp and shrimp is pink, 2-4 minutes per side. Serve with comeback sauce and herbed rice, if desired.