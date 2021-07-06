Step 1: Combine 1/2 cup olive oil, 1/2 cup wine, orange zest and juice, 6 sliced green onions, 3 cloves smashed garlic, 1 teaspoon cumin, 1 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon pepper in a gallon zip-close plastic bag.

Step 2: Add 1 1/2 pounds shrimp, seal the top and knead briefly to make sure all shrimp contact the marinade. Refrigerate, 1 to 2 hours, turning once.

Step 3: At cooking time, remove the shrimp from the marinade and pat excess marinade away with paper towels. Discard the marinade.

Step 4: Cut 1 pound bacon crosswise into half-length pieces. Wrap a shrimp with a half strip of bacon; then skewer them, making sure to pierce both ends of the bacon. Continue with remaining shrimp and bacon. You may have bacon left over.

Step 5: Cook over a hot fire until bacon is crisp and shrimp is pink, 2-4 minutes per side. Serve with comeback sauce and herbed rice, if desired.