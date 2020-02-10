Valentine’s Day gifts they won’t care if they arrive late

With Feb. 14 just three days away, you might be feeling the heat -- and not in a good way.

You can try for two-day shipping, but with the likely mail back-up caused by too many frantic last-minute gifters, it's possible that you've waited too late for a gift to arrive in time.

But don't panic about the deadline; instead, get them a gift worth waiting for. That way, if you are empty-handed on Feb. 14, they'll still feel special when you hand them a perfectly thoughtful and deeply personal present a few days late.

We've found hidden gems from some of our favorite retailers that will help you get gifts so good, the recipient won't care if they arrive after Valentine's Day.

For the romantic

Diptyque Paris en Fleur Candle: $74 at Saks Fifth Avenue

A tribute to the most romantic city in the world, this Parisian candle is a sophisticated ode to the rose. We recommend gifting your partner a traditional bouquet on Feb. 14 as a prelude to this rose-scented designer candle in gentle pink, which they'll be enjoying long past the wilting of a typical bouquet.

For the homebody

Fireside Gift Box: $85 at Nordstrom

Even though you can get it at Nordstrom, this elegant gift box seems like something special-ordered, so your partner will understand when it arrives after Feb. 14. The box includes a pair of super-soft socks, hot chocolate mix, a soy candle, and a delectable chocolate bar, so it creates the perfect excuse for a relaxing night in -- just the two of you.

For the cozy

UGG Bliss Fuzzy Throw: $98 at Nordstrom

This is the softest blanket we've ever found, hands down. If you and your partner enjoy movie nights or if they're just a generally cuddly person, consider this UGG throw. Maybe include an invitation to curl up and watch their favorite rom-com together.

For the wine enthusiast

Vineglacé Wine Chiller: $85.95 at Nordstrom

For wherever your relaxing and leisure time takes you, you'll be able to bring along your favorite bottle of chilled wine with this elegant wine chiller. When you give it to them, make sure there's a bottle of bubbly inside, and include details for a romantic picnic that you're taking them on as a post-Valentine's surprise.

For the celebratory

J.M. Labruyère Prologue Champagne Grand Cru Brut: $50 at Wine Access

If you're getting your Valentine the aforementioned wine chiller, might we recommend this brut champagne to go inside? Impress them with a bottle that they won't be able to find at the local supermarket. If your gift is going to be late regardless, may as well go all-out with the bubbly.

For the nostalgic audiophile

Victrola Vintage Bluetooth Suitcase Turntable: $39.87 at Amazon (was $59.99)

Whether your partner actually lived through the pre-streaming days of turntables and vinyl records or their music taste just makes it seem like they did, consider this retro-looking yet surprisingly modern Bluetooth-enabled record player. If you're shopping for a vintage-loving audiophile, they'll be enthused to start their record collection and spin some vinyl.

For the record collector

Amy Winehouse Back to Black Vinyl: $16.50 at Amazon

If you're buying them a turntable for Valentine's Day or shopping for a significant other who already owns one, consider getting them the classic Amy Winehouse Back to Black record. The music is thematically appropriate for a love-centered holiday, so you'll impress them with this selection (just make sure you listen to it online beforehand so you know what you're talking about).

For the creative

Cricut Maker Machine Bundle: $429.99 at Amazon (was $497.49)

This elaborate bundle by Cricut Maker has everything a creative and crafty designer would want. Write, score, engrave, and emboss on fabrics to bring to life any artistic vision. The DIY-loving partner will be impressed that you didn't just get them a Cricut -- you got them a full bundle of supplies so they can get crafting immediately

For the sentimental

Knock Knock What I Love About You Journal: $7.08 at Amazon (was $11.80)

This sweet and cute journal is dedicated to the one you love -- but you have to decide what to put inside. Express thoughts, feelings, ideas, and other words of love and affection in this fill-in-the-blank diary across over 100 pages. If you're giving it late, you can just tell them that you had too many good things to say to meet the Feb. 14 deadline.

For the committed couple

Our Q&A a Day: 3-Year Journal for 2 People: $13.74 at Amazon

Record your best memories for years to come and demonstrate your level of commitment with a journal that's meant to catalog the next three years of your relationship. While you'll likely want to get them something in addition to this journal, especially if you're giving it late, they'll be impressed by your three-year investment.

For the elegant

Kendra Scott Poppy Short Pendant Necklace: $88 at Nordstrom

This is more than your average heart-shaped necklace. Kendra Scott is a top name in jewelry, giving you a pass for a slightly late gift. Plus, the rose quartz heart pendant is hand-carved, meaning each necklace is unique -- a fact we recommend you emphasize when you gift it.

For the sweet toothed

Maggie Louise Confections 16-Piece Chocolate: $68 at Nordstrom

Nothing says Valentine's Day like a box of chocolates -- but they've likely never seen an assortment quite like this before. Dark chocolates, white chocolates, and caramels are hidden within this brunch-themed box, a cute and clever way to gift something simple and delectable that goes beyond the typical heart-shaped box of truffles.

For the home chef

Le Creuset Stoneware Casserole: $137.50 at Nordstrom

Dating an enthusiastic cook? Gift your gourmand a status stoneware casserole dish from Le Creuset, a brand beloved by home chefs. Not only will its even-heating properties prepare perfect dishes, but it will also be a thoughtful gesture, as this expensive cookware is something people may not splurge on for themselves. Show your partner that they deserve only the best.

For those who want to relax

Hotel Collection Embroidered Frame Bedding Collection: $79.99 - $207.99 at Macy's (was $170 - $435)

We spend so much of our lives in bed that comfortable bedding is an absolutely necessary investment. If your significant other is still sleeping on old t-shirt sheets or using the tattered quilt they grew up with, help them update their bed with this hotel collection. Maybe even put it on their bed for them as a surprise -- they won't mind a gift after Feb. 14 if you surprise them.

For the man who has (almost) everything

Polo Ralph Lauren Leather Jacket: $650 at Macy's

A simple leather jacket is a classic look that's functional, stylish, and perfect for many occasions. If you really want to impress your significant other, gift them this top-of-the-line Polo lambskin jacket. When they receive it, they won't care how far after Feb. 14 it is.

For the pizzaiolo

Kate Spade All In Good Taste Deco Dot Pizza Stone: $72 at Macy's

This is not your average pizza stone. This is a designer pizza stone by Kate Spade that will be worth the hype for any home pizza maker. Ditch the DiGiorno and put together a hand-made pie for two. Anyone would be excited to add this chic stoneware to their kitchen collection.

For the cocktail enthusiast

Waterford Gin Journeys Lismore Hiball Glass Pair: $135 at Macy's

A properly stocked bar is an impressive component of any home, especially for those who enjoy hosting. Is your significant other the host with the most? They certainly will be with these crystal Waterford glasses. Gift this with a bottle of gin, and be sure to prepare them their favorite drink as soon as they finish opening the gift.

For spa lovers

Live By Being Bath Salt Spa Set: $54 at Amazon

Make bathtime even more comforting and therapeutic with this trio of bath salts by Live By Being. The gift of self-care is welcome at any time, so don't worry if this salt set arrives a bit after Valentine's, as it'll help them decompress for months to come.

For your long-distance bestie

Define Design Soy Candle: $24 at Amazon

Not shopping for a romantic partner? If you're sending a gift to a long-distance best friend for Valentine's or the newly popular "Galentine's" on Feb. 13, consider this personalized BFF candle from Amazon Homemade as a constant reminder of your care.

For a new parent

Magic Bullet Baby Bullet Care System: $49.15 at Amazon

Are you new parents? Then it's no wonder your Valentine's gift might be late -- you have a lot on your plate. While you should also get something for your partner, whether that's a bottle of wine or box of chocolates, you can also make their parental duties easier (perhaps the best gift of all) with this Baby Bullet baby food maker.

For couples who enjoy games

Our Moments Conversation Starter Game for Couples: $18.95 at Amazon

A game for couples that fosters growth, excitement, and plenty of intrigue, these conversation starters by Our Moments are perfect for a date night in. There are plenty of topics to cover with your partner, from the silly to intimate to the existential, and you'll be able to pull it out any time you want to liven things up.

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.