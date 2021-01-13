Ben Curtis
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Uganda’s president says LGBTQ people are ‘deviants’ but denies persecuting them

January 13, 2021 | 1:59pm
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Muri Assunção
Ben Curtis

"We don’t promote and flaunt homosexuality as if it is an alternative way of life."