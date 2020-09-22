JOSE LUIS MAGANA
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Trailing Biden in polls and cash, Trump campaign spent nearly $500K on fireworks: report

September 22, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Brian Niemietz
JOSE LUIS MAGANA

Trump’s campaign reportedly dumped $477,000 into the handiwork of Grucci Inc.: report