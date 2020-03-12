A top Roomba is significantly marked down right now

Looking for some ways to make your home more comfortable and your daily life more convenient?

We found discounts on products that will do just that. A Roomba to keep your house clean, Apple AirPods to make all-day listening easy, an Xbox bundle for days spent indoors, a smart TV to step up your streaming, a weighted blanket to soothe your anxieties, and more.

Relieve some stress with online retail therapy from the comfort of wherever you are. You deserve it.

Here are the sales that will make your life better without straining your bank account.

iRobot Roomba E5 Robotic Vacuum: $299.99 at Amazon (was $379.99)

Just because you might be spending more time at home these days doesn't mean you have to do more cleaning. The Roomba E5 will do the work for you and do it effectively, thanks to reliable battery life and powerful suction suitable for removing pet hair. It's even compatible with Alexa, so it's at your command. Buy now at Amazon and save $80 off the usual price.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case: $139 at Amazon (was $159)

Kick back and relax or get some work done to your favorite songs and podcasts with Apple AirPods. Once you set them up with your iPhone, all you have to do is ask Siri to locate your favorite content and enjoy. The included charging case provides fast charges as well as a place to store them when not in use. They're a great addition to any office or work-from-home setup, too.

Xbox One S Two-Controller Bundle: $248.90 at Amazon (was $349.99)

From avid gamers to novice players, who doesn't love indulging in a video game every now and then? Now you can do that and save money with this bundle that includes the Xbox One S console, two controllers, a 14-day trial of Xbox Live Gold, and month-long trial of Game Pass for a 29% savings. You can make the most of your time spent indoors with your family with this deal.

Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop: $313.40 at Amazon (was $349.99)

From work to play, the Acer Aspire 5 Slim can handle it all. In addition to a trim, portable design, it offers long battery life, HD image quality, and user-friendly ports, all for a sale price that will save you money.

Samsung Notebook 9 Pro: $799.99 - $999.99 at Samsung (was 1,099.99 - $1,299.99)

A slim laptop that can work just like a tablet, the Notebook 9 Pro is one of Samsung's most versatile devices. It's powered by the eighth Gen i7 processor that's ready to bring the action to your favorite content. Choose from 256 GB or 512 GB models, both currently on sale at Samsung.

LG C9 Series 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV: $1,496.99 at Amazon (was $1,999.99)

A TV with impressive image clarity, responsive smart technology, and Dolby Atmos sound will help you make the most of your entertainment experiences without leaving home. The LG C9 Series 55-inch TV has all of this to offer and more, including built-in Alexa. Get yours today and you'll save over $500.

JOLLYVOGUE Queen-Size Weighted Blanket for Adults: $84.99 at Amazon (was $179.99)

There's a lot to keep you awake at night these days, but a weighted blanket may help. Blankets that have built-in weight are proven to reduce stress and ease the day's anxieties for many users. This 25-pound model is available in queen-king size at a savings of $95.

Emerson Sensi WiFi Smart Thermostat: $91.90 at Amazon (was $129.99)

Keep your place at just the right temperature for optimal comfort and energy savings with a thermostat that offers smart capabilities. The Emerson Sensi is an affordable smart thermostat works with most popular platforms including Google Assistant, Alexa, and Samsung SmartThings. Despite its cutting-edge technology, it's also super easy to install.

Bose Soundlink Color Bluetooth Speaker II: $99 at Nordstrom (was $129)

This bright blue speaker may look great, but the most impressive feature is the bold sound it produces -- just what you'd expect from Bose, a top name in audio. It also has a durable, water-resistant build and reliable Bluetooth connectivity.

Tarte Cosmetics Gilded Gifts Collector Set: $33.75 at Dermstore (was $45)

From mascara to eyeshadow to lip color, Tarte lovers can sample numerous products by the brand in this product-packed collection. Although it's packaged for gift-giving, it makes a nice pick-me-up for yourself, so it's a great deal whether you're shopping for you or for someone else.

Betty Crocker Pizza Maker: $35.49 at Amazon (was $59.95)

Preparing a frozen or homemade pizza with pizzeria-like results is easy with the Betty Crocker Pizza Maker. This handy little appliance works like a waffle iron -- simply close the non-stick baking plates and your pizza will be done in minutes. It works well for other meals and snacks too, like hot sandwiches, quesadillas, pancakes, and more.

Olay Skincare: Buy 1 Get 1 50% off at Ulta

Whether you're already a fan of Olay or there are products by the brand that you've been wanting to try, now is the time to buy and save. Olay creams, serums, treatments, sunscreens, and more are available at a buy one get one half off special at Ulta for a limited time, so you can stock up on your favorite products or give new ones a try without breaking your budget.

T3 SinglePass Luxe 1" Ionic Straightening & Styling Flat Iron: $119.99 at Dermstore (was $180)

Heat exposure can damage hair no matter how you style it. That's why T3's SinglePass technology that delivers reliable heat for style-changing effects in one move is so exciting. You'll also like that you can use this versatile tool to straighten hair or to turn straight locks into curls or waves.

Casper The Wave Mattress: $1,916 at Casper (was $2,395)

What's the secret to Casper's Wave mattress? The gel pods that provide support for your back, improve the alignment of your spine, and ease pain. The breathable foam is designed to keep you cool through the night. Plus, it's currently 20% off the usual price.

Boon 'Orb' Bottle Warmer: $19.77 at Nordstrom (was $32.95)

Warming baby bottles is simple with this unique little bottle warmer that relies on steam to heat. It can also be used to warm baby food containers. The Orb makes a nice gift for new moms and to give at baby showers.

Wild Delight Nut N' Berry Bird Food: $27.85 at Chewy (was $44.99)

You don't have to go far from home to enjoy a little nature when you feed wild birds in your own backyard. The Nut N' Berry mixture is made to attract a variety of brightly-plumed flyers and songbirds to your feeders, as it's packed with goodies like raisins, peanuts, pumpkin seeds, pistachios, and more.

Alex Toys Artist Studio Easy Spin Pottery Wheel: $29.98 at Nordstrom (was $49.99)

If you're looking for a toy to bring out the artistic side of your child, check out the Easy Spin that works just like a real pottery wheel. It includes clay, shaping tools, paint, and decorative items for hours of imaginative fun.

Greenies Teenie Dental Dog Treats: $30.59 at Chewy (was $39.99)

Did you know that Greenies makes dental dog treats for little breeds? They work by removing plaque and stimulating gums when dogs chew, just like those that are made for big breeds. But these treats are designed especially for dogs weighing five to 15 pounds, so your little best friend can get oral health benefits during treat time too.

Pressman Chess, Checkers, and Backgammon Set: $7.98 at Amazon (was $10.78)

When it comes to home entertainment, you can't go wrong with board games. This trio includes chess, checkers, and backgammon for hours of traditional fun when you're spending time indoors with your family.

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.