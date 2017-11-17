  1. Home
Ready, Set, Weekend with Simply Beautiful Eating

From littlemisspartyplanner.com by Debi
One of my favourite holiday’s is Thanksgiving. A time to reflect on what we are blessed with and an opportunity to spend precious moments with family and friends.

This year, I wanted to showcase some of Martha Stewart’s recipes by creating a Pie Bar for my guests to enjoy.

