Quick and Easy Cucumber Bites with Salmon Mousse
September 10, 2018
Quick and Easy Cucumber Bites with Salmon Mousse
During the holidays, or for any impromptu gathering, I don’t like to waste a lot of time in the kitchen. It’s much more fun to spend time with all your guests and enjoy the party. That’s why I love whipping up quick and easy appetizers like Cucumber Bites with Salmon Mousse. This super simple recipe […]
The post Quick and Easy Cucumber Bites with Salmon Mousse appeared first on Rural Mom.
Latest
- Japan’s Coca-Cola Plus Coffee Blends Two Buzzy Tastes
Two favorite tastes blend in a beverage that’ll keep you hopping
- Anthony Bourdain's ‘Parts Unknown’ Has a Final-Season Premiere Date
The author and TV host died in June, and CNN will pay tribute to him on show’s last season
- These Are the Most Perfect Fall Day Trips in Every State
- KitchenAid Introduces Misty Blue Mixer To Honor Its 100th Anniversary
The cool, striking shade will also be available on a dual-fuel range
- Paramedics Buy Dying Man a McDonald’s Caramel Sundae For His Final Meal
Ron McCartney’s final ambulance ride was sweetened by a frosty treat