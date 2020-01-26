Noteworthy discounts to start your week

Unsurprisingly, Apple's Airpods sold out on Amazon during the holidays.

Now, they're not only available again but they're also discounted almost 20% off, meaning now is the time to buy if these incredibly popular earbuds are on your wishlist.

We also found bargains on other top products that might have been on your holiday list, like a Samsung Chromebook, an air fryer, a smart TV, a weighted blanket, and a Ninja blender.

If you didn't get something you asked for, treat yourself now while these top products are on sale.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case: $128.99 at Amazon (was $159)

The latest model of Apple's hyper trendy AirPods now have Siri voice control so you can access your favorite content just by asking. That, combined with a fast-charging case, comfortable fit, and impressive sound, means you'll enjoy an outstanding listening experience.

Samsung Chromebook 3: $198 at Amazon (was $279.99)

At a little less than $200, this Chromebook by Samsung is an awesome deal. You'll get the features you love, including the responsive Chrome operating system and speedy Intel Celeron processor, packaged in a durable build with a keyboard that can withstand spills.

Weighted Ideal Adult Weighted Blanket: $59.99 at Amazon (was $89)

If you've never tried sleeping covered in the comfort of a weighted blanket, now is your opportunity to buy and save. This queen-sized blanket offers a mid-range weight rating of 15 pounds that's perfect for providing more restful sleep.

Ninja BL480 Personal Blender: $76.99 at Amazon (was $99.99)

Imagine the possibilities of a personal-sized blender when it comes to improving your diet. You can blend wholesome ingredients like fruits and vegetables into delicious smoothies, purees, shakes, and more in single-serve portions without the hassle of a full-sized appliance.

Samsung 65-inch 7 Series Smart TV: $579.99 at Amazon (was $899.99)

A new TV is just what you need to make the most of gameday. The Samsung's 7 Series has a speedy processor and ultra high def resolution that will bring the action to life, plus the 65-inch size is home-theater approved.

Echo Show 8: $99.99 at Amazon (was $129.99)

If you prefer some screen time with your favorite audio content, the Echo Show 8 is for you. It combines outstanding sound with a crisp 8-inch high def screen and includes Alexa voice control to search for requested music, videos, news, weather, and more.

Samsonite X-Tralight 29-inch Softside Check-in Spinner: $118.99 at Macy's (was $340)

Don't let the lightweight feel of this bag fool you -- it's tough enough to withstand the challenges of air travel and easily maneuverable so it can keep up with you wherever you go. It zips to expand if you need more space.

Philips TurboStar Air Fryer: $199.99 at Amazon (was $299.95)

You can take advantage of the benefits of cooking with an air fryer and save money while this Philips is almost $100 off the list price. The TurboStar cooks with powerful, circulating airflow for even results, preparing your favorite indulgence foods with a healthy twist.

Hotel Collection Luxury Supima Cotton Firm Pillow: $67.99 at Macy's (was $160)

Have you ever wished you could find a pillow as comfy those you've slept on during stays at your favorite hotel? With this Hotel Collection pillow you can, thanks to the supportive fill and soft cotton shell.

Sealy Posturpedic Chase Point 11-inch Cushion Firm Queen Mattress: $357.30 at Macy's (was $879)

With inner coils for support and top foam layers for cradling the contours of the body, this Posturpedic mattress is a reliable choice for consumers who prefer mid-range firmness. At more than half off the usual price, it's a bargain that's too good to miss.

Tarte Cosmetics Gilded Gifts 8-piece Collector's Set: $33.75 at Dermstore (was $45)

Sample some of the best beauty products Tarte has to offer with this collection that includes eye, cheek, brow, and lip must-haves. You'll enjoy an array of colors that suit different skin tones, all made with the brand's quality natural ingredients.

CamelBak Chute Mag Vacuum Stainless .35L Bottle: $11.99 at Backcountry (was $25.95)

Don't head out on your next expedition without a bottle that will insulate your beverage of choice, whether cold or hot. This model by CamelBak is constructed of insulated steel and can contain up to 12 ounces.

American Kennel Club Fresh Scented Extra Large Training Pads: $15.99 at Chewy (was $49.99)

Training a new puppy can be challenging, but training pads can help until your new best friend learns the routine. You'll get 50 scented pads per pack, each one large and absorbent enough to protect your hard floors and carpets.

Wonwo 100% Cotton Bath Towel Set: $33.99 at Amazon (was $49.99)

Give your bathroom an updated look and wrap yourself in plush softness with a luxurious new towel set. This collection includes two bath and two hand towels plus two washcloths, each crafted in absorbent 100% cotton.

Shea Moisture Haircare: Buy 1 Get 1 50% off at Ulta

Give your hair a moisture boost with Shea Moisture products that are formulated with hydrating ingredients like coconut, castor, and argan oils. Choose from treatments, conditioners, shampoos, and more at Ulta and take advantage of the special buy one get one 50% off sale.

Polder Style Station: $19.95 at Amazon (was $24.99)

Is your bathroom counter cluttered with cords? You can put this hassle behind you with the Style Station that has multiple compartments for keeping your most essential styling tools organized. It can even be attached to a towel bar to free up counter space.

This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray: $20.30 at Ulta (was $29)

This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray is made with natural ingredients that smell great and help lull you to sleep. Spritz it on your pillow before bedtime, take a deep breath, relax, and let the sleep-promoting formula wind you down after your busy days.

Hoover Smartwash Automatic Carpet Cleaner: $198 at Amazon (was $249.99)

Get your carpet ready for spring with a deep cleaning by a machine that's built to make the job easier. We love that the Smartwash automatically mixes the cleaning solution for you and begins to dry your carpet each time you pull the machine backward.

The North Face Rolling Thunder 36-inch Gear Bag: $244.26 at Backcountry (was $348.95)

Transporting your gear on your next adventure is easy when you have a bag with travel-friendly features. This roomy bag by The North Face sports a tough handle and rugged wheels to make your travels lighter, even when you have a lot of things to tote.

Flash Furniture Nantucket 6-piece Patio Garden Set: $155.46 at Amazon (was $392)

Think spring with a new furniture set that will turn your deck, porch, or patio into an inviting outdoor gathering space. The savings of more than $230 is a great reason to grab this 6-piece set that includes four seats, a table, and an umbrella.

Fancy Feast Classic Collection Broths Variety Pack: $10.70 at Chewy (was $13.99)

When you want to give your cat a treat, Fancy Feast Broths will have them on their best behavior. These feline delicacies have chunks of meat covered in juicy broths with flavors cats can't resist. They're currently discounted 24% per variety pack at Chewy.

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.