How to Peel a Banana

If you eat bananas, you’ve probably been peeling them your whole life. But, did you ever wonder how to correctly peel a banana?

Chances are, you’ve been doing it wrong. Us too!

Did you know that bananas grow on trees in a position most people would consider upside down? The stem is located at the bottom.

So, when a monkey grabs a banana from a tree, it will peel the fruit from the pointy tip, not the stem. It’s actually easier!

All you have to do is pinch the pointy end (what we’d consider the bottom tip) and peel it from there.

So, if you want a simpler way to peel your banana, be like a monkey. Human see, human do!

How to Store a Peeled Banana

Refrigerate a peeled banana in a resealable plastic bag or covered container for 3-4 days. For longer storage, you can freeze bananas. They’re best used in 2-3 months but will be safe to eat beyond that.

Peel your ripened bananas and break them in half.

Place the bananas in a freezer bag and store them in your freezer.

Thaw your bananas before using them.

How to Ripen Bananas Quickly

Do you hate it when you first buy bananas and they’re still too green to eat? Here are a couple ways to speed up the ripening process.

The bag method: Enclose your bananas in a brown paper bag. This will help contain the ethylene gas the bananas emit, causing them to ripen faster. You can even add an apple to the bag to speed up the process.

The oven method: Leave the peels on your bananas and place them in a single layer on a lined baking sheet. Bake the bananas at 300 degrees F for 30-50 minutes, until they turn completely black. Let the bananas cool before peeling them.

Recipes Using Bananas

Now that you know how to peel bananas, you’ve got to try using them in smoothies, banana bread, or this banana pudding peanut butter pie. Enjoy!

