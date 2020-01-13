How to make self care a priority in 2020

As January continues, many of us are surely hard at work on our resolutions, carrying forward the momentum of the new year.

Whether the changes you seek are big or small this year, accomplishments and successes start with taking care of yourself. Relationships, jobs, and outlooks improve if you make the time for self-care.

You can put yourself first by making self-care options more accessible instead of large and daunting. While you can't always make it to the gym or spa, you can still do gym or spa things at home if you have a couple of simple items on hand.

Here are some products you should grab that will help you take care of yourself more regularly and easily to develop positive habits in 2020 and beyond.

Get better sleep

Finding motivation and staying productive in the new year starts with getting quality sleep. Your body and brain must properly recharge if you're going to wake up feeling energized to tackle your goals.

Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock: $115 at Amazon (was $127)

Even your best efforts to wake up feeling right and ready can be thwarted by the season and weather, especially if you wake up while it's still dark out. This Philips alarm clock simulates a morning sunrise at your bedside to help you get attuned with the day, whenever your day starts.

Fitbit Versa 2: $149.95 at Amazon (was $199.95)

Monitoring your sleep patterns is a big first step in always making sure you get a quality night's rest. A fitness tracker like this Fitbit will detail your sleep minute by minute and alert you on times you were restless so that you can work to limit disturbances and fix habits.

Exercise at home

Gym memberships are a hot item in January, but come March and April, you'll find fewer crowds at the machines. However, there's always time for working out at home, and we find that this is a better alternative in the colder and darker months.

Jade Yoga Harmony Yoga Mat: $79.95 at Amazon

A yoga mat is an ideal start for home exercise: you can do crunches, lunges, planks, and other core exercises, as well as stretching and yoga, all on your mat. And surely you can find 20 to 30 minutes a day to roll it out, either before work in the morning or before bed at night.

GoFit Pro 65 cm Stability Ball: $29.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods

This is another inexpensive and simple item to have on hand that offers a variety of basic exercises and stretches. An exercise or yoga ball works your core, and the workout can be as leisurely or intense as you want it. It also can pair well with free weights.

Enjoy your leisure

Get away from screens and focus on a sustained, lighthearted activity. Not only will it clear your head, but creativity fosters creativity, and it'll help you to quiet your mind and look inward. Having simple, inexpensive options at hand gives you an opportunity to decompress.

Lost Ocean: An Inky Adventure and Coloring Book for Adults: $11.09 at Amazon

Calming, creative, and even therapeutic, adult coloring books offer lengthy escapes into imaginative realms. They're great for winding down at the end of a long day; even if you have music or the TV on, you're engaged in something tactile that isn't your phone. We like to color and blend these deep-sea scenes with Prismacolor Premier Soft Core Colored Pencils.

Star Wars 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle: $12.99 at Amazon

Like coloring books, jigsaw puzzles are a lengthy, engaging activity that concentrates your mind on a singular, stimulating task. They don't have to be just esoteric designs or pastoral scenes; check out this massive Star Wars puzzle featuring the latest trilogy.

Relax in the bath

Create a spa-like atmosphere at home so that you can better relax and feel refreshed each and every day.

OUAI Chill Pills Bath Bombs: $30 at Nordstrom

Drop one of these into the tub next time you're taking a bath to create an infusion of warmth and relaxation. A calming aroma will fill the air and your skin will feel soft and smooth. If you don't have a tub, shower bombs will do the same trick.

Hotel Collection Waffle Weave Robe, 100% Turkish Cotton: $160 at Macy's

A comfortable and cozy bathrobe should be a part of everyone's bathing routine. It's something you can wear pretty much daily and is a great transition when switching gears between relaxing at home and dealing with the outside world.

Refresh your senses

Cultivating a warm atmosphere at home can be relatively easy; and, in turn, it can help invigorate, motivate, or calm you.

HoMedics Ellia Soothe Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser: $39.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

There are a variety of aroma diffusers on the market, but the important thing is to get the right oils for what you need at home, whether to help you wake up, stay inspired, or calm down. You can add any essential oil to this highly rated and simple diffuser, and you might try blending your favorites to create new scents.

Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Scented Soy Candle: $19.98 at Amazon

More sustainable, longer-lasting, and healthier than traditional paraffin wax options, soy candles are a lovely addition to any room in the house (including and especially the bathroom). These Mrs. Meye's candles offer a clean, lengthy burn with a natural aroma and warm glow.

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.